The show must go on — and after 18 months, London’s Grand Theatre is lifting up its curtain again.
The Grand Theatre has been closed since the pandemic started in March 2020. After a long 18 months, the theatre is in the midst of its Grand Re:Opening Festival.
According to coronavirus safety guidelines, theatre patrons, staff and artists must be double vaccinated and show proof of vaccination to enter the building.
“The theatre is hopeful that Western students will find time to come to us, and hopefully they will find that what we do resonates with them,” says Dennis Garnhum, the artistic director of the Grand and a SASAH visiting professor at Western University.
The Grand Re:Opening festival is running from Oct. 13 to Nov. 6. The event stars four London artists — Summer Bressette, Richard Gracious, Alexandra Kane and Mark Uhre.
The artists are performing a combination of acts from concerts, readings, new plays and art installations.
What is black joy? In "Finding Black Joy," #GrandFestival host artist, Alexandra Kane has curated a truth-telling piece that shines a light on anti-Black racism - ultimately asking what black joy is and what it means.Learn more about this powerful show:https://t.co/5agdjxrEYf pic.twitter.com/f6RUMUPEnf— Grand Theatre (@thegrandlondon) October 28, 2021
After the Grand Re:Opening, the theatre also has exciting entertainment being presented on stage. The first is a Home for the Holidays production running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.
“It is a theatrical holiday concert. It is more than just singing, it involves scenery, costumes, and bands,” Garnhum explains. “It is a 90-minute long production and we use familiar songs of the holiday seasons as well as things you’ve never heard. The idea is you want a lot of joy, a lot of laughter and celebration.”
Room is the second musical set to be performed from Jan. 11 to Jan. 29, 2022. The show was supposed to run in March 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID-19 the night before its opening.
“We’re very excited to pick up where we left off with that project,” says Garnhum.
The Grand Theatre presents around 10 shows a season. They use two stages and perform for over 125,000 people a year.
Although the pandemic may have put a pause on shows, Garnhum and his team initiated a $9 million dollar renovation for the theatre.
“The renovation was primarily focused on giving the audiences a new experience,” he says. “The whole front of the Theatre was redone, along with the lounges and all the public spaces.”
The theatre also focused on redoing the washrooms, making them all gender neutral as well as making it more accessible.
“It’s very moving and powerful to be back. It feels like it's time.” Garnhum says.
