Puffer jackets, TikTok videos, and mom jeans ... these are the trends dominating Western students today.
Another one? Narcissism.
Defined as an excessive amount of self-admiration, with a slight inability to feel empathy, narcissism in North America is on the rise, and some Western University students believe social media is the reason.
“I can spend six hours a day on my phone,” supports Tiba Feiz-Baranzadeh, a first-year psychology student. And she isn't the only one: most Canadians ages 19 to 34 spending an average of five hours per day online.
While the online world can allude to a myriad of sites — namely; Twitter, Facebook, VSCO, Snapchat and Instagram — amongst Western students, the most-used platform seemed to be Instagram.
Jennyfer Vu, third-year media, information and technoculture student attributed Instagram to being “easy and mindless [to use],” alluding to why the app is so addictive and impossible to stay off of.
“Whenever I post a photo, I check back on it every five seconds to see how many likes I’m getting,” said Feiz-Barazandeh.
The internet is a global network; it may be argued that there is a constant fear that others are watching, and engaging with you and what you post.
“What is unique about Instagram and practically all social media apps, is that it constructs an ego, and the user is in full control of how they represent themselves,'' explained Mariam Niazi, second-year criminology student.
Each detail on your profile communicates a different message of who you are to your followers. It’s essentially your brand image; individuals aim to represent the best version of themselves since it's constantly exposed to public eyes.
“I look at my feed through the eyes of a stranger, and at that moment, I perfect my profile for them to receive the best impression of me,” supported Farida Sakr, a third-year statistics student.
For Sakr, this means conforming to the norm. As per society standards, there are simply some things you cannot post online, and some things that are explicitly favoured.
“People have a hard time separating their digital identity and personality from their true selves. In that way, they are stuck in a vicious and obsessive cycle of perfecting themselves. They post some things but not everything, because they do not want to lose followers at the end of the day," explained second-year political science student, Lava Al-Darraji.
And this obsession takes it a step further with students meticulously planning each shot.
“If I want to take a photo, I usually select a good location, somewhere with a nice background," Sakr explained.
Feiz-Barazandeh follows her own extensive practice: “Once I have a photo I am happy with, editing takes about half an hour, and then I have to come up with a good enough caption to finally post on Instagram.”
"I think people are often trapped in the online sphere, and fail to look at its more negative aspects. With Instagram's growing platform and influence, users fail to notice social media platforms might be partially responsible for the narcissism epidemic," Vu added. Though it's hyperbolic, it kind of makes sense when you go outside and see a bunch of individuals attached to their phones, completely blind to the world around them."
While it seems to be commonplace to attribute the rise of social media use to the obsession of "self" and "self-image," there is no concrete causation between social media and narcissism. Still, its potential linkage may be one to further explore as multiple research investigations have suggested.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest