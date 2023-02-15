The Grand Theatre’s Boom X took attendees through 100-minutes of musical history, celebrating the popular culture of 1969 to 1995 — I just wish I watched it with my parents.
Boom X is a performance of excellent music, witty jokes and a technologically-advanced set.
The musical was written and performed by Rick Miller, who did a phenomenal job. Miller successfully changed his voice so well that I was asking myself if it was even him speaking. Not only was he an amazing voice actor, but I was awed by his ability to sing in different voices, ranging from Bob Marley to Kurt Cobain.
The set was designed with a see-through screen in front of Miller, broadcasting him onto the screen during certain parts of the musical.
But on opening night, the Grand experienced technical difficulties with the lights halfway through the show’s second half, resulting in a five-minute pause.
Miller handled the situation well, singing songs by Axel Rose and Bruce Springsteen to keep the audience engaged and laughing.
Once the show resumed and came to a close, it remained engaging and funny, making the audience laugh the entire time.
I do think I was 20 years too young to be properly immersed in the full experience. The show would often make reference to commercials and social issues that happened in the 70s and 80s that I know my dad would have loved — and I didn’t understand.
Even though I wasn’t the target audience, and some of the jokes went over my head, I still really enjoyed the show and the popular songs Miller performed.
The show is on the stage until Feb. 25, and tickets can be purchased on the Grand’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest