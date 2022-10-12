While the Deshkan Ziibiing runs through Western’s campus and greets students on their walk across University Drive bridge, many don’t give it a second thought — something environmental activists say needs to change.
The Deshkan Ziibiing — also known as the Thames River or Antler River — is one of the most biodiverse rivers in Canada. It’s home to approximately 90 species of fish, 30 species of freshwater mussels and 30 species of reptiles and amphibians — some of which can be found almost nowhere else in Canada.
A recent effort to foster student environmental stewardship was Western University’s first-ever Riverfest, organized by the Office of Sustainability. It was a month-long series of on-campus events engaging students with the river, running from Sept. 6 to Sept. 27.
Sustainability coordinators and recent graduates of Western’s master of environment and sustainability program, Hira Jawaid and Madison Poultney, led the program. Poultney initially came up with the idea, teaming up with Jawaid and sustainability coordinator Jessica Cordes.
The events spanned from a “Bike to Campus Day” to an art exhibit to an Anishinaabe water walk led by Carol Hopkins and elder Irene Peters — a collaboration between 16 groups across campus and the community.
“The reason for getting more collaborators was that we wanted it to be a community event rather than just an office event, so Western as a whole celebrates the river they have,” says Jawaid.
Riverfest was also connected to Western’s 2018 Open Space Strategy, which aims “to accommodate future growth on campus, increase pedestrian safety and integrate rapid transit through campus.” One of the strategy’s 10 “big moves” is to reconnect the campus community to the river.
Brendan Samuels, a PhD student in biology and sustainability coordinator at Western’s Society of Graduate Students, says the natural features on Western’s campus and its surrounding areas are unique.
“I’ve been to a lot of university campuses and I’ve never seen one that has as much natural ecological richness right on its campus,” says Samuels, an environmentalist who has advocated for bird-friendly windows on campus. “We have become kind of disconnected from the land our campus is built on.”
Jawaid adds that Riverfest was inspired by The River Talks, a 2018 event led by then-London poet laureate Tom Cull. The event featured three days of programming involving various people whose work involves the river, such as Indigenous knowledge keepers, hydrologists and London watershed management at Museum London.
Cull is a professor in English and writing studies at Western, who also leads the Antler River Rally — a river clean-up volunteer group he started with his partner, Miriam Love.
“Little river cleanups here and there [are] important to do, and it’s important to the animals and ecosystems it affects,” says Cull. “But this is about changing entire attitudes. This is about changing a mindset.”
The Antler River Rally partnered with Orientation Serves this past Orientation Week for the second year in a row. Around 100 students participated in a river clean-up on the last day of OWeek.
Cull says the event was important to him because orienting Western students goes beyond academics and building relationships with their peers.
“What we really wanted to emphasize with this event is [that] it’s also important to orient yourself and build relationships with the river, plants, animals and great biodiversity that calls this campus home,” says Cull.
He emphasizes sewage, pollutants and garbage released into the river affects other communities that share the water table.
London’s wastewater system dumps rainwater and raw sewage into the Deshkan Ziibiing to avoid basement flooding during heavy rains. In 2018, 266 million litres of raw sewage was released into the river and left to flow downstream, where several Indigenous communities reside.
There are eight Indigenous groups whose territories overlap with the watershed — one being the Oneida Nation of the Thames, located about 30 kilometres southwest of London. Oneida has been on a boil water advisory since the fall of 2019.
“Our responsibility [is] that the water leaving the city is cleaner for having passed through the city, not dirtier,” says Cull. “We’re part of the reason why Oneida can’t currently drink their water.”
Organizers of Riverfest hope to turn the series of events into an annual occurrence. Samuels feels these events represent cultural changes happening on campus.
“This river has supported people living and working alongside it for millennia and that continues to be the case here,” says Samuels. “I will always think of Western as a university by the river — and I hope it does, too.”
This is such a great initiative. I'm fairly new to Western and I was surprised that the university had not capitalized on this incredible resource, and in fact seemed to have it's back turned to the river. Time to fully embrace it! I look forward to future river-related events.
