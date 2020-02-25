Each semester, Western students are presented with the unique opportunity to endure a timeless university ordeal: exams, with a side of horrible skin. Though many may dismiss this as paranoid imagination, it seems acne really does get worse during exams.
Several studies conducted in the last two decades regarding the relationship between acne and stress, diet and sleep, suggest a positive correlation between stress and acne severity.
Catecholamines are hormones released to mediate your body’s response to emotional stress. Studies have shown that these signal molecules are responsible for increased acne severity.
Though the exact mechanism of the relationship is still uncertain, one study found that stress hormones which stimulate certain systems in the body, such as the corticotropin‐releasing hormone system, are directly linked to the prevalence of acne symptoms.
Catecholamine signals are suggested to indirectly aggravate sebaceous glands, which secrete oil, and result in acne breakouts. One common acne-causing bacterium, cutibacterium acnes, is even believed to act as a direct link between stress mediators, such as catecholamines, and acne.
Many healthy habits are neglected during exam season — but a balanced diet and a regular sleep schedule are probably the most overlooked. Though many believe these factors are major contributors to worsening acne symptoms, this is actually a widespread misconception.
There has been no correlation found between acne and most diets, and only little evidence suggesting that high sugar and dairy consumption causes acne. Of course, this doesn’t mean a two-week McDonalds and pizza diet will not affect other aspects of your health.
No link has yet been found between poor sleeping habits and acne. But, getting a good night’s sleep will improve your mental health and lower your stress levels.
Because stress seems to be the leading cause of increased acne during exam season, minimizing stress during this time is probably the best way to avoid bad skin.
It’s tempting to squeeze in one last night at The Barking Frog and leave studying for last minute; and there is an undeniable thrill in suffering an aneurysm after realizing that the last help centre session was yesterday and you still have a bunch of questions for your exam tomorrow.
Nevertheless, getting an early start on studying could not only allow you to achieve higher grades, but could also prevent you from suffering from exam acne.
Try to take frequent study breaks and exercise regularly to make this your least stressful exam season to date. Who knows? You might even have an exam glow-up!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest