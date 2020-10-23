This is not a drill. For the first time in Spoke history, students can submit their most wild and delicious ideas for a new bagel flavour.
Last year was especially difficult for the class of 2020 — with no convocation and a sudden need to spend more time at home, it was an uneventful conclusion to four years of study to say the least.
To address this issue, the University Students’ Council decided to pay homage to the 2020 graduates with a unique contest. What better way to do that other than in the form of bread? The USC is taking suggestions for a new Spoke bagel flavour in recognition of their accomplishments.
Students are encouraged to submit an original, catchy name as well as their most craved ingredient combinations — no matter how unusual.
Eager to leave a legacy on the Spoke menu, many have already submitted choices. They range anywhere from super sweet dessert-like bagels all the way to salty, savoury and herb bagels.
Students on the popular Western Facebook group, “Must Knows for Courses at UWO," also weighed in on flavours they would like to see come to life. Here are a few of the tastiest ones:
For the sweet-tooth
A rainbow bagel decorated with mini macarons and filled with rose-flavoured swiss meringue buttercream. Some may argue this one is over the top, but it could be a fun choice for someone who may not like the typical savoury bagel. Its colourful dough would be the perfect photo-op and possibly a great marketing ploy for The Spoke. #RainbowBagelatSpoke
Salty & Satisfying
This bagel consists of rosemary and rock salt — very basic, yet effectively tasty. This humble creation has the capability of gaining a large following among students and staff alike.
Midnight snack
An ode to a classic Canadian ingredient: maple syrup. Another user suggested a syrup-glazed bagel sprinkled with bacon bits. If you crave something familiar and comforting, this is the one for you. Whether you need a quick fix to satisfy your late-night cravings or want a delicious snack after a long study session on campus, a bagel like this could be your go-to — sugar and salt are a well-known combination that never fails to impress.
High-end cuisine
A sesame bagel toasted with butter, brie cheese, fig jam, pistachios and dried apricot — a refined taste at a reasonable price. This bagel could be seen at a five-star restaurant downtown, impressing both the young and the old. With deluxe toppings at a cost students could afford, this bagel has a good chance of being the chosen one.
Hot & Spicy
A Garam masala spiced bagel or a sriracha flavoured bagel with pesto, avocado and hot peppers were also popular requests. These two may be appealing if you love big flavours and are easily bored of the basics. Want to spice up your Wednesday afternoon? Hopefully you’ll be able to try these ones out.
With a twist
In the Wave meets Spoke, one student suggested a bagel infused with beer. This would be a great choice for those times when you’re struck with both hunger and a desire to be buzzed. In the middle of exam season or even on a regular weekday morning, a bagel like this one would serve as a simple yet effective pick-me-up.
Let us know — which new bagel do you want to see on the Spoke’s menu this year?
Great writer! Can't wait to read more from her :)
