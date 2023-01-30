The Western University Jazz Ensemble brought vibrant jazz music to London’s Wolf Performance Hall with their first concert of the semester, Jumpin’ at the Wolf.
The show, which ran last Thursday, was the ensemble’s first time back at the venue since the pandemic.
The name of the concert, Jumpin’ at the Wolf, was derived from the title of the Basie Orchestra song “Jumpin’ at the Woodside.” The jazz standard was the final piece played by the ensemble, and encapsulated their passion and energy with the high tempo and beautiful crescendos.
The concert opened on a different note, with a warm, lively rendition of American composer Sammy Nestico’s “Out of the Night (Dark Orchid),” which immediately bought the crowd of over 150 attendees.
With yellow and purple light decorating the set, songs were well-practiced and sounded polished, with solos from most of the ensemble.
Evan Chambers, a fourth-year computer science student and one of the ensemble’s drummers, said that mastering a solo comes down to listening.
“I have my drummers that I love. Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, all these jazz drummers that I really look up to and that I’ve listened to a lot,” Chambers said. “I’ll take ideas that they’ve had, incorporate and build off of those as well as add my own stylistic things as well.”
During the concert, the chemistry between the performers was on full display, with members playing off of each other with ease and creating exciting climaxes.
“I think a lot of it definitely depends on the attitude of the section leaders,” said fourth-year music performance student and trumpet section leader, Alexa Brown. “That's one of the places where you can create a dynamic, because we want to be professional, but at the same time, we want you to enjoy what you're doing and get to know everyone.”
Kevin Watson, associate professor of music education and the ensemble’s artistic director for the past 10 years, pointed out the setlist for Jumpin’ at the Wolf demonstrates the versatility of jazz music.
“My general philosophy about programming for the group is that we try to do a variety of styles,” said Watson. “So we'll do some stuff from the jazz cannon, so to speak. And then we'll do contemporary things that have been written recently.”
The concert demonstrated this diversity with pieces such as “No Hay Palabras,” a modern Cuban jazz song composed by Michele Fernánd. While still a jazz tune with powerful brass and percussion, the relaxing guitar melody was a breath of fresh air.
Watson also spoke on the importance of sharing jazz music with the community and the growth students can experience through performing it.
“I think people appreciate the vulnerability of being up on stage and knowing that someone is creating music on the spot, like improvising,” he said. “We have students of various levels, so some people are doing that at a higher level than others. And that's just natural, part of the learning process.”
The jazz ensemble holds multiple concerts every year, at various locations on and off-campus. The next one, Connections, will be held at the Paul Davenport Theatre on Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m..
