What’s a better way to spend a Wednesday night than with Wednesday Addams and her family?
Theatre USC hosted its first in-person spring musical since 2019, in the form of an iconic adaptation of The Addams Family. The musical, which is running until Saturday, brought an entourage of talented performers along with raunchy comedy, well-timed jokes and exceptional choreography to Mustang Lounge.
The show followed four simultaneous love stories of Wednesday and Lucas, Uncle Fester and the Moon, Mal and Alice, as well as Gomez and Morticia.
The love story between Gomez and Morticia stood out with incredible performances of Gomez, played by Ewen Van Wagner, a first-year political science student, and Morticia, played by Lauren Waite, a fourth-year international relations student.
The pair’s chemistry, comedy and acting was unmatched, and I only wish we got to see more stage time with the pair.
The musical also featured great physical comedy from performers, which added a fun and unexpected raunchy twist.
The musical’s dynamic choreography and well-timed colourful lighting made it a visual spectacle. Though opening night audio technical issues throughout the show and the long set changes occasionally threw off the rhythm of the story.
The play was a fun performance to watch and while there were some difficulties, I’m glad to see Theatre USC is back on stage for a spring musical.
The Addams Family is on stage until Saturday, and starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be bought here.
