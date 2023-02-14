One of these stories is written by ChatGPT. Try and figure out which one it is.
Reminder
On the first day of third year, my grandfather passed away. He was my hero, and I had wanted him to be with me at my graduation. My grandmother believes every time she sees a cardinal, it’s a sign from him. On my graduation day, as I was leaving my house, I saw a cardinal on the little maple tree in our walkway. I knew it was his little way of saying he was proud of me. He’s always with me — sometimes, I just need the reminder.
The Little Idiot
It was a cool, clear night, and I was beet-red. I had just sent off a text, and mulled over his possible reactions until I got a flirty response disguised as an insult. Every text was a rally of banter, and every text left me kicking my feet under my blankets like a little idiot. I never thought I’d find queer romance beyond a pile of seedy dating apps, but I’m endlessly thankful. Even if it doesn’t lead anywhere, I’ve experienced something that I never thought would be available to someone like me: a meet-cute crush.
In Another Life
I don’t believe in past lives. But if scientists come out tomorrow and announce it’s true — that we’ve all lived a thousand lives before this one and will live a thousand after — I will believe it because of her. Her laugh, the smile when she rolled her eyes, the sarcastic lilt of her voice — all were familiar to me from the day we met. We’re not meant to be together; complexities in lifestyle have decided that for us. But in those fleeting moments when we were dancing in my kitchen or lying in my bed, just two women alone in the world, I felt myself complete. Maybe in the next life.
Morning Glory
You got me out of bed in the morning. I dragged myself out from the warm covers on those cold days in the winter semester just so I could see you in the cafeteria. You were always so inviting, keeping me company before morning class. Somehow, you glowed under the harsh fluorescent lighting. I loved how you felt in my hands; so soft. You tasted so sweet. What I wouldn’t do to unwrap you one more time. I miss you, Elgin Hall croissants.
Hey Bestie
It was my first day back to work after leaving for a few months. It was the holiday season, so the store was hectic to say the least. There were so many new employees, I barely recognized any faces. You were one of the people I hadn’t met yet. Aftering working only a few shifts together, I knew you would become one of my best friends. I was debating whether I should even go back to that job, but I am forever thankful that I did because I got to meet you.
Watching the firsts
I remember the day my little sister was born like it was yesterday. Watching her take her first steps and hearing her say her first word was one of the most amazing moments of my life. Now, my little sister is in high school, and I can't believe how fast the time has gone. Even though she's grown up and doesn't need me as much as she used to, I still feel protective of her and want nothing but the best for her. I'm grateful for the bond we share, and I know that no matter how old we get, we will always be sisters.
My list and Yours
I’m a fan of lists. Mine used to be simple. 10 a.m.: class, 3 p.m.: laundry, 5 p.m.: you. I repeated my chores every day until I got to my favourite part — you. Time went on and somehow you appeared less. Maybe your lists got too long. Now I fill my lists with silly tasks from morning to night — anything to distract me from the fact that you’re not on them anymore. No matter what, I like to leave a space where your name might go. “Just in case,” I say. In case you missed me on your list, too.
Falling in love with me, myself and I
I've always been the person to put others first. While I was proud to be the so-called "therapist friend", I wasn't actually taking care of myself. This year, I got out of a toxic relationship that took a huge toll on my mental health. I cut off friendships that weren't giving me a lot of that same energy I was putting in and started renewing the relationship with myself. It's amazing what can happen when you put yourself first and the new relationships that can come into your life when you truly love yourself. Or at least, when you're on the way there.
Countdown
You get sentimental when you’re reflecting on four years of your life. But a lot of the time, I think about the little things. Five girls crammed in the living room, trying to piece together puzzles. The frenzied, hectic dinners, piling over each other to claim a burner on the stove. The movies we watched with the girls next door, with the projector stacked on top of shoeboxes and a stool. It’ll never be the same after this, and I don’t want it to be. On our way out, let’s just remember to turn off the oven.
Infinite
I can't pinpoint the first memory I had. Looking back, everything is a blur growing up, but one person remains constant. My best friend, who has been an ever-present light in my life. The one person I can turn to no matter what and instantly feel better. It's hard to articulate this type of unconditional love, whether we're driving together to get a coffee blasting show tunes or sending silly text updates about our day. I appreciate each and every moment we have together now that I've moved away from home. Though this is a tiny love story, the happiness I feel from her is infinite. I love you, Mom.
Pick you up at 7:40 a.m.
The Monday to Friday pick up every morning before school. The drive consisted of the same playlist and grey fabric car seats. The ten minutes that never failed to change my mood from half awake and dreading my classes to being eager to start the day. Driving to school with my best friend never failed to make my days better. And the best thing was that I could look forward to it again the next day.
Love of my life
I get dressed in the morning, put on my makeup and admire myself in the mirror. “I look nice today,” I tell my reflection, smiling — bringing to life the words that you could never say to me. I walk to campus alone, my hands buried deep inside my own coat pockets, admiring the winter scenery and listening to songs that don’t make me sad anymore. I feel so full and warm. It turns out the magic that I was looking for in you was actually inside of me all along.
A quiet love
My parents have never been overly affectionate with each other. No memories of exchanging “I love yous” or stolen kisses cross my mind. Their love is hidden in the small things. From their daily walks around the neighbourhood and every late-night car ride where my mom knits while keeping my dad company. It’s my mom making my grandma’s black forest cake every year for my dad’s birthday and my dad warming up her side of the bed for her. They don’t need to be boastful; their quiet love speaks volumes. My parents were destined for each other.
