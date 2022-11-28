Western is one of Canada’s top research-intensive universities, and the advances made here have significantly impacted modern science.
Some of Western University’s research has changed the course of history — read on to learn about some of the most impressive.
The discovery of insulin
On Oct. 31, 1920, Dr. Frederick Banting scribbled a note to himself to extract insulin from a dog’s pancreas to treat “diabetus” — the beginning of a discovery that would save millions of lives.
At the time, Dr. Banting was a lecturer at Western’s medical school, who had just given a talk on the pancreas.
He eventually brought his approach to Dr. John Macleod at the University of Toronto, where Banting collaborated with Dr. Charles Best, a medical student and James Collip, a biochemist, to purify the extracted insulin and eventually use it to treat diabetic patients.
The patent for insulin was sold for one dollar to UofT, and Dr. Banting and Dr. Macleod were jointly awarded the 1923 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
While Western and UofT claim credit for the discovery, perhaps in the spirit of Banting and Best, the credit can be shared.
Grapefruit juice’s interaction with medications
If you’re taking a medication and its label warns you to avoid grapefruit juice, you can thank David Bailey, a Western pharmacologist.
In the 1980s, Bailey was studying the effects of alcohol on a blood pressure medication called felodipine. To prevent participants from recognizing the taste of alcohol, he found grapefruit juice the best at masking the taste.
When he saw the results of his experiment, he noticed that participants had a higher-than-expected concentration of the drug in their bloodstreams — which is now known to be the medicine interacting with grapefruit juice.
Bailey found out that grapefruit juice degrades a gut enzyme called CYP3A4 which breaks down a number of medications, leading to a higher amount of the drug being absorbed.
Over 100 drugs are known to have interactions with grapefruit juice — including anti-anxiety drugs like Xanax and some antihistamines like Allegra.
Communicating with comatose patients
While working at the University of Cambridge in the mid-2000s, Adrian Owen led the first team in the world to exchange information with a person in a vegetative state. Published in the journal Science, the research was the first to provide evidence that the individuals who may appear comatose are capable of conscious thought.
Owen is now a professor at Western in the departments of physiology and pharmacology and psychology, and he’s continued his work on consciousness alongside fellow researchers like Lorina Naci.
In 2013, a team led by Naci managed to distinguish direct “yes” or “no” answers from over 90 per cent of participants, using functional magnetic resonance imaging.
Owen’s lab continues to work on providing insight into consciousness and how we can detect it.
The “birthplace of wind engineering”
Located in Amit Chakma Engineering Building, Western Engineering’s Boundary Layer Wind Tunnel might not sound like much — but its contributions to wind engineering will blow you away.
First opened in 1965 with a second tunnel following in 1984, the BLWT made history by being the first tunnel designed to test civil engineering structures.
The boundary layer, or the section of Earth’s atmosphere where the air is turbulent and velocity of wind increases the further up you go, stretches from Earth’s surface to approximately one kilometre in the air. Western’s BLWT simulates these conditions and provides architects and engineers with a demonstration of how structures will respond to natural wind.
Engineers working in the laboratory create precise model replicas of these real-world structures, and put them under simulated wind conditions, providing invaluable data to make safer structures. Since its founding, the BLWT has tested structures including the CN Tower in Toronto, the Willis Tower in Chicago and the Confederation Bridge connecting New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island.
The BLWT has been called the “birthplace of wind engineering,” and designated as a National Historic Site by the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering, and an International Historic Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Anticancer chemotherapy drug on WHO’s list of essential medicines
Isolated from the periwinkle plant, vinblastine is an anticancer chemotherapy drug that’s been used to treat cancer patients worldwide — and its chemotherapeutic potential was first discovered in London, Ont..
In 1949, Robert Noble and his team of researchers at Western were fascinated by news of a tea made from periwinkle that was purportedly used to treat diabetes. Isolating and investigating the compound, Noble and fellow Western researcher Charles Beer discovered that, when injected into a vein, it had a temporary effect on decreasing mice’s white blood cell counts due to destruction of bone marrow.
The isolated vinblastine was then tested as a chemotherapeutic agent and researchers found a “dramatic” response in patients with certain tumours. In collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, vinblastine was turned into a prominent chemotherapy drug.
Vinblastine is often used in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents to treat a number of cancers, including Hodgkin's lymphoma, bladder cancer, brain cancer, melanoma and testicular cancer. It is now part of the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.
