Gyms may be closed, but that isn't stopping anyone from reaching their fitness goals.
Enter Chloe Ting: a fitness YouTuber who designed a “Two Weeks Shred Challenge” focused on ab strengthening and toning.
Ting's two-week program rotates between five videos, each focused on strengthening different areas of the body. Each video is around 12 minutes, with each workout consisting of two to four videos per day.
Ting amassed a huge following on social media, with over eight million YouTube subscribers and over 660 million overall views. Her workouts have gone viral on TikTok, with #ChloeTingChallenge collecting over 205 million views.
With dozens of glowing reviews and positive results, I decided to give it a shot.
I came into the program with doubts — abs in two weeks is impossible. I didn't think it was attainable to get such a drastic change in such a short period of time.
Because I had been inspired to start this challenge by looking at the after-pictures comprised of flat stomachs, six-pack abs and well-toned bodies, I didn't start out feeling confident. I was too busy comparing myself to other people and instead of looking at my personal progress, I was fixated on the presupposed "goal."
But, I realized that even if I didn't get abs, I was still staying fit. Just because this routine worked for some people, doesn't mean it's universal. It was actually about staying healthy and getting off the couch.
After letting go of the expectation of getting abs, I actually enjoyed the program more. It became part of my daily routine — in fact, on the rest days, it felt weird to not be working out alongside her videos.
For the first time since quarantine began, I was motivated to do something.
By the end of the program, I lost half an inch off my chest, waist and hips. The line definition on my abs were prominent. While I was happy that I gained definition, I was more proud of my dedication. I felt the healthiest I’d been in months.
As an athlete, I'm used to endurance training and conditioning, so Ting's interval training was difficult for me. The ease or difficulty of the program will depend on how you've worked out in in the past.
I’m not going to sugar-coat it: Ting is intense, and you will feel a burn after doing her workouts. But, you also have to remember that while Ting doesn’t look like she’s hurting, it's her job to make it seem effortless.
I'll be honest, after day one, I didn’t want to do any more. I was tired, frustrated and insecure with my own body.
Now, I’m starting Ting’s “4 Weeks Summer Shred Challenge.”
I grew to love the process, rather than just the outcome. While I still have body insecurities, I know that I’m working on myself for the better, which is all that matters.
And who knows — maybe I'll even have a six-pack by the end of quarantine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest