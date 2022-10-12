Western University staff and faculty members got cozy with a cup of coffee and live music on University College Hill Thursday at a Live Music Coffeehouse.
The event was part of a series of free wellness activities by Living Well at Western to improve Western employee wellbeing. The event featured snacks and a performance from undergraduate music student Hayden Glenn Wakefield.
Lindsay Plaisant, manager of employee wellbeing, said the goal of the event was to promote opportunities to get staff more engaged on campus.
“We see that wellness spans all the domains, so we’re looking for activities that span all the domains,” said Plaisant.
Staff and faculty members grabbed snacks and chatted with colleagues while listening to Wakefield’s soft acoustic guitar. While the turnout initially appeared to be slim, the event picked up at noon, prompting a few students to stop and listen in on the music.
Wakefield kept the energy of the event light with his mellow singing and guitar. He mainly performed acoustic guitar covers of R&B and folk songs, such as “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “Lover Come Back” by City and Colour.
“How wonderful is it to have music, be on our beautiful campus, have snacks and engage with our colleagues? We often don’t even get up from our desks throughout the day,” said Plaisant.
Living Well at Western hosts other free wellness events on campus for staff and faculty, such as yoga sessions every Tuesday and art gallery tours. The Live Music Coffeehouse was one of the many initiatives on campus throughout the fall.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest