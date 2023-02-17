Western University’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion hosted a screening of two short films, Speakers for the Dead and Home Feeling: Struggle for a Community on Wednesday evening in University College.
Both short films were centered on Black Canadian history, and the event was a part of the university’s Black History Month events.
The nearly two dozen attendees were thoughtful and attentive — creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere in Conron Hall that evening as the smell of popcorn wafted through the air.
The first short film was Speakers for the Dead. The documentary told the story of a forgotten Black cemetery in a small Ontario town and a community divided on how to best restore it — and reclaim the hidden history of the Black community in Canada — more than a 100 years later.
The second short film was Home Feeling: Struggle for a Community, which offered an in-depth look into the lives of the residents of Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood in the 1980s, as they strove towards a more positive future. The earnest documentary put a face and heart to the area that is often reduced to its negative reputation.
Jessica Ouko, a project associate for the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, said that she narrowed down the two short films for the event after doing research and consulting with Professor Nataleah Hunter-Young from the Faculty of Information and Media Studies.
Ouko says that Black History Month events help Black students feel seen and at home on campus.
“I also think it’s a good opportunity for Black students to also learn from the experiences of other Black people on campus,” said Ouko. “Not everyone’s experience will be the same.”
There was a 10 minute intermission between the two short films, and attendees could help themselves to complementary popcorn and soft drinks throughout the screening.
Ouko’s hopes that people feel inspired to learn more about Black Canadian history after attending the event.
“I’m hoping that the event will be a stepping stone,” said Ouko. “Where you watch this and you have the incentive now [to] do your own research or watch more films or just read more about our history in Canada.”
