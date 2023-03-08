Uplifting Blackness: A Showcase of Art is an ongoing online art exhibit focused on celebrating the culture, history and experiences of Western’s Black student community.
The exhibit is hosted by Western Libraries and organized by the Health and Wellness team in Western Student Experience. Though the exhibit was highlighted for Black History Month, it has been running since June 15, 2022.
The online showcase also has three physical art pieces displayed in Thames Hall at the Health and Wellness Centre. The pieces range from poetry to digital illustrations, all the way to fiber art — which uses material components such as yarn and fabric.
For the showcase, Isabella .E. Isabage, a third-year student in the School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities, wrote a poem “This Kind of Love.”
“I wanted to write something that was going to express and appreciate my love for my heritage and my mother,” she says.
Isabage explains her process is not long or complicated, but captures what she’s feeling in that moment.
“[Poetry] is a good way for me to process what I’m thinking,” Isabage says. “I like to explore the profoundness of love and happiness — emotions we feel everyday but don’t quite have the capacity to explain.”
Third-year medical sciences student Feyi Obiri has a similar vision. Obiri created a digital illustration for the showcase called The Seal. The portrait shows the process of sealing the edges of hair by dunking it in boiling hot water.
“A central part of Black culture and history for me and so many others is hair,” Obiri says. “Especially growing up in a predominantly white area, my hair was a big thing that set me apart from everyone else … and I hated the attention it brought.”
Obiri says she prioritized muted colours and sharp edges in the art to reflect the feelings of isolation she expereinced having a different hair texture than her classmates did.
“I tried to show these feelings in the painting,” she says. “But I also wanted to get the message across that there is inherent beauty in your hair — I learned to love how it looked as I got older.”
Amber Carrol is another artist who contributed to the gallery, using her art to depict the feelings of being a woman and marginalized person through her painting, A Soft Fire.
Carrol, who is in her third year of a double major in health sciences and SASAH, has been painting since she can remember. Her mother is a practicing artist, and filled their home with sculptures and art.
“A Soft Fire is about feelings of female resistance,” she says. “It means you’re reserved, but there is a power behind what you’re showing the rest of the world."
Carrol tries to represent the experience of marginalization in all of her work to address the lack of stories from people of colour and women talked about in mainstream culture.
“As a woman, you’re holding back a lot of the time and keeping your mouth closed in certain situations — part of that is social and part of it is societal expectations,” Carrol says. “There is a soft fire always burning in women.”
The exhibit is coming to an end in May, but Obiri explains how showcasing experiences of diversity on campus is important in creating community.
“[Art] shows the complexities of the human experience and it allows people to relate to each other in a more human way,” she says. “A lot of voices aren’t normally heard, so giving them a space is really important.”
