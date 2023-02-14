Western’s Indigenous Student Centre hosted elders and local organizations for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit National Day of Action at the Wampum Learning Lodge Monday morning. The event shed light on the stories of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, while focusing on community-based action and healing.
“Together we have strength, come together and grow as a community,” said Christy Bressette, Western University’s vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous initiatives, in an address to those in attendance. “This is a time to remember those who have been taken too soon, to celebrate the resilience and the education that’s making a difference.”
The morning began with a Sacred Fire lighting and tobacco offering, which Maris Geris-Cabral, community enhancement coordinator at the ISC, said put everyone in the “right mindset” before starting the day.
Visiting elders Gloria Thompson and Bruce Elijah opened the lighting ceremony speaking on the importance of gathering around a fire, thanking the Creator for bringing people together in happiness, healthiness and safety.
Donna Noah, Indigenous financial aid coordinator at the ISC and Western University alumna in Indigenous studies, echoed Geris-Cabral’s statement.
“Any time there's a sacred fire, it makes me feel better. I felt a little anxious coming in this morning, and I don't anymore,” said Noah. “This day is happy — I was happy to pull up and see all of the people here, for them to learn something and get a little more connected to the issue and meet Indigenous students and staff.”
The opening remarks were followed by hot breakfast in the dome and the introduction of interactive activities that guests could filter through. Wampum belt beading and a red dress activity were just a few visitors could engage in.
Red dresses are a widely known symbol of the MMIWG2S crisis, as originally established in 2010 by Indigenous artist, Jaime Black. Her art installation, the REDress project, consisted of hanging hundreds of empty red dresses to represent the missing and murdered.
Noah facilitated the activity, where attendees were encouraged to write how they feel, words of encouragement, a lesson they’ve learnt or the name of someone they know connected to MMIWG2S on cut out paper red dresses. These papers could then be pinned to the fabric of an actual red dress.
Noah first experienced the activity during an undergraduate thanatology class, when she and a classmate conducted the activity for a project. The dress created from their project has been on display at the ISC since, and was used for the event’s social media promotion.
“The whole point of [the activity] is that, after people hear the story of what women and two-spirit people are going through, it allows them to leave that feeling and to participate in something,” said Noah. “It’s like collective journaling.”
The morning wrapped up with short film screenings in the basement, curated by Arbor Morris, the primary event organizer and wellness coordinator at the ISC.
According to Morris, the films they chose aimed to showcase Indigenous joy and what it means to be Indigenous, specifically for women or LGBTQ2S+ people. All films were either about Indigenous women, filmed by Indigenous women, or filmed and directed by Indigenous women.
“Most of the time when films showcase Indigeneity, they showcase the genocide, trauma, heartache,” said Morris. “Today I wanted to showcase the joy, empowerment, movements we've done and the progress we have made over the last decades while facing colonialism —that we're still here."
Morris was overjoyed with the overwhelming turnout for the event, after all the hard work put in.
“I’m feeling very fulfilled,” said Morris. “It really makes me proud and grateful the community would show up in this amount.”
