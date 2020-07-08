we lost ahmaud
i cried to my momma the night we lost ahmaud
it’s unfair unjust uncivil
it’s a modern-day genocide
the victims are my people
why can’t we run in peace?
we lost juice
i cried to my daddy the night we lost juice
when they made us feel lesser than since birth,
how can a black man live a life they filled with pain
instead he’s filled with codeine, addys and percs
why can’t we die in peace?
we lost breonna
i cried to my sister the night we lost breonna
they raided the wrong home
an accident they said
“we promise we don’t condone”
why can’t we live in peace?
we lost x
i cried to my brother the night we lost x
he was gonna be a dad
he spoke words of wisdom to black youth
but was assassinated young over a LV bag
why can’t we drive in peace?
we lost pop
i cried to my cousin the night we lost pop
we’re all we got left, but we don’t got trust
black-on-black crime they call it
so they can finally blame us
why can’t we sleep in peace?
we lost george floyd
i cried to my friend last night about george floyd
4 cops, one with a knee on his neck
we protest retweet retaliate
somehow we can’t keep this system in check
why can’t we exist in peace?
we lost houdini
tonight is the night we lost houdini
and i can’t sleep
where’s the peace?
This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, made in collaboration with the UWO Black Students' Association. Read the full issue here.
