This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, online now.

we lost ahmaud

BSA: Faces of Those That Matter 4

Faces of Those That Matter series by Caroline Alpert.

we lost ahmaud

i cried to my momma the night we lost ahmaud

it’s unfair unjust uncivil

it’s a modern-day genocide

the victims are my people

why can’t we run in peace?

we lost juice

i cried to my daddy the night we lost juice

when they made us feel lesser than since birth,

how can a black man live a life they filled with pain

instead he’s filled with codeine, addys and percs

why can’t we die in peace?

we lost breonna

i cried to my sister the night we lost breonna

they raided the wrong home

an accident they said

“we promise we don’t condone”

why can’t we live in peace?

we lost x

i cried to my brother the night we lost x

he was gonna be a dad

he spoke words of wisdom to black youth

but was assassinated young over a LV bag

why can’t we drive in peace?

we lost pop

i cried to my cousin the night we lost pop

we’re all we got left, but we don’t got trust

black-on-black crime they call it

so they can finally blame us

why can’t we sleep in peace?

we lost george floyd

i cried to my friend last night about george floyd

4 cops, one with a knee on his neck

we protest retweet retaliate

somehow we can’t keep this system in check

why can’t we exist in peace?

we lost houdini

tonight is the night we lost houdini

and i can’t sleep

where’s the peace?

BSA: Cover crop

This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, made in collaboration with the UWO Black Students' Association. Read the full issue here.

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus about the Black Lives Matter movement; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

