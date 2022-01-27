It was 7:52 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2010 as 21-year-old Erika Casupanan walked into the University Community Centre. She had been elected president of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies Students’ Council only a few months ago and tonight was club training.
But her mind was three thousand kilometres away in Nicaragua, where Survivor's 21st season was about to kick off. Casupanan, a superfan, would have given anything to watch the show.
Eleven years later, she won the game.
Survivor premieres in 8 minutes and I am currently in Club Exec Training. #lifeisnotfair— Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) September 15, 2010
Casupanan competed in Survivor's 41st season in April 2021, outwitting, outplaying and outlasting 17 other castaways to take home $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. She's the show's first female winner in seven seasons, the first Canadian winner and a Western University alumna.
Drumroll please🥁...it's time to hear from our #Survivor Season 41 winner!🤩 pic.twitter.com/aznalD9GLw— SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2021
Casupanan was drawn to Western by the media, information and technoculture program, where she became involved in extracurriculars on campus. She was a three-time soph, a University Students’ Council councillor and, eventually, the FIMS student council president. She had a job at Build-a-Bear in CF Masonville Place and worked at the university’s call centre talking to alumni.
The lessons she learned from these experiences helped her overcome the challenges Survivor posed.
"Having so much going on all the time, it really helped me to be able to switch the way I needed to behave and speak depending on who I was around," said Casupanan.
Survivor requires competitors to live together on a deserted island, taking turns voting each other out of the competition. It creates a unique environment where individuals try to build close relationships in a seemingly secluded locale while putting on a show for millions of viewers around the world.
Casupanan's MIT background helped her conceptualize that.
"Having all of the critical thinking from MIT, it really helped me put into perspective that I was in this reality, but it was also kind of like a reality where you need to suspend your disbelief," said Casupanan. “I think it helped me to kind of stay grounded and stop myself from going crazy when I was out there, because I knew this is real, but it's also not real."
Casupanan has two pieces of advice for students looking to find success: enjoy the university experience beyond the classroom's confines and don’t worry about perfection.
"[Don't be] afraid to put yourself out there even if it's imperfect," said Casupanan. "I think showing yourself and putting your stake in the world or making it clear what you want to do, even in a messy, imperfect way, is better than holding yourself back and trying to feel like such a perfectionist."
Survivor receives thousands of video applications from hopeful contestants every year. According to Casupanan, you don’t have to go overboard to be one of the select few chosen to compete on the show.
"You don't need to have a crazy video, you don't need to jump out of the tree or anything," says Casupanan. "My advice is know who you are, and that includes what motivates you and what makes you think you are going to be strong enough and capable enough to get through the show … they're not really interested in casting people who are just going to be great at challenges but bring nothing to the show. They want to see real people with real depth who you're going to want to root for."
Casupanan won't have the Survivor crown for too long. Season 42’s production took place in May 2021. One of that season’s cast members has already been anointed the next Survivor winner and will take Casupanan’s crown when the finale airs next spring.
But the record book will always have her name in it — no one can take away her victory from her… or her million-dollar prize.
Survivor 41 is available to stream on STACK TV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.
