Western hosted its naming ceremony for three major scholarships designated for Black students on Tuesday evening.
The scholarships were awarded to students earlier this academic year, with the namesakes formally announced this week. Western University invited scholarship recipients and families of the namesakes to a ceremony with a dinner and speeches.
The three awards were named in honour of James F. Jenkins, Carmeta Thelma Hodges and Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Jacobs. All three have ties to the university or larger London community.
James F. Jenkins was the founder and publisher of The Dawn of Tomorrow, a newspaper started in London in the 1920s to highlight accomplishments of Black Canadians and Canadians of colour.
James F. Jenkins’ granddaughter Michelle Angela Jenkins nominated him after seeing a post on Facebook from the Black London Network. She was invited to the ceremony in his honour, giving a speech at the dinner.
“He was a man before his times, a visionary, an iconic leader. He knew education could conquer barriers that could bring people together,” she said. “He couldn't practice law in the [United] States, so he took the underground railroad to Canada. That's when he started the Dawn of Tomorrow, because he learned the value of media and how to appreciate Blacks.”
First-year health sciences student Isata Mansaray was one of the students selected for the award, chosen for her outstanding academic achievement in high school and character.
Mansaray spoke about how the scholarships can make positive change for the Western community and give Black students an opportunity to obtain and celebrate their education.
“I think it's a great invitation for more Black students to come to [Western]. It provides opportunities for people that may not have those opportunities, if not for the scholarships,” said Mansaray.
Patrick Hodges attended the ceremony on behalf of his mother, the namesake of The Carmeta Thelma Hodges Western Continuing Admission Scholarship of Excellence for Black Students. Carmeta graduated from the Western Bachelors of Science in Nursing program in 1965. After a successful career working in the Northwest Territories and later in London, she became a founding member of the Ontario Nurses’ Association.
“I hope the award will open up opportunities, particularly for students who might be on the cusp of continuing their education. While also to provide a goal for students to strive towards, because this award is based on performance, as well as need, therefore requires you to strive for something,” explained Hodge.
The final scholarship named on Tuesday was on behalf of Western alumnus Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Jacobs, who served in the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps after World War II.
Jacobs was the first African-Canadian man to be a front-line social worker for the Toronto Children’s Aid Society and later became Canada’s first Black Wing Commander in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Mansaray hopes these awards will help Black students in post-secondary education.
“Lots of people of colour communities are disadvantaged, and that's not the individual's fault. Things have been ingrained in society that make it harder for a lot of people of colour to achieve the same things as their white counterparts. Scholarships like these help level the playing field, making it a lot easier for people who might not have the opportunity to come to university,” says Mansaray.
The James Jenkins President’s Entrance Scholarship for Black Students will continue to be awarded to five first-year Black students for a total of $50,000 each, over their four years of undergraduate studies.
The Carmeta Thelma Hodges scholarship will be awarded to 10 Black students every year, providing $6,000 annually for four years.
The Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Jacobs Western Continuing Admission Scholarship of Distinction for Black Students will be awarded to 10 Black students annually and they will receive $2,500 every year for four years.
With files from Quinn Lee
