Western’s annual International Week will return this month, featuring a series of campus-wide events celebrating the university’s international community.
From Nov. 21 to 25, Western International will host over 50 campus-wide events, ranging from speakers and musical performances to a passport contest.
Crystal Lamb, Western International events coordinator, says International Week is about coming together as a community.
“It’s important we highlight how incredible it is that we have people from all over the world and to celebrate different cultures that we [may not] know about. We can meet lots of people from all over the world here,” says Lamb.
International Week also aims to help students explore international learning opportunities. An international learning drop-in event, featuring hot chocolate and cookies, on Thursday plans to introduce students to more than 170 international learning programs in 40 countries through Western International.
The heart of International Week will be the kick-off cultural showcase on Monday. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Great Hall in Somerville House, and include performances by the Western Cultural Dance Company, K-pop Western and local multicultural dance studio BRDRLESS Dance.
Lamb says the range of events presents an opportunity for everyone to learn something new.
“Our hope is that people realize [International Week is] not just for international students,” says Lamb. “It really is bigger than that.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest