Western Libraries has purchased a page from one of the first books printed in England. The page comes from the Geoffrey Chaucer book, The Canterbury Tales, which was printed by William Caxton in 1476.
The page is part of one of only 10 intact copies of the book, which was last sold in its entirety for four million dollars in the 1990s. Pages of the book — known as leaves — are valued in the thousands, depending on the tale and edition they’re from.
Western Libraries’ purchased the page for about $25,000 in December 2022, taking part of the organization’s undisclosed annual budget. Special collections librarian for the Archives and Special Collections at Western Libraries, Deborah Meert-Williston, says the price was “pretty average” and what she would expect for a material such as this.
“I tend to save the budget for buying things that are really exceptional because we already have this great, foundational book collection at Western thanks to early donors,” says Meert-Williston. “I don’t really need to build it, it’s already built. I just need to accent it.”
Meert-Williston tries to buy something particularly special to add to the university’s rare books collection every year. She has attended book fairs and online auctions for the past four years to build working relationships with vendors across the world.
When she got word that the leaf from the first edition of The Canterbury Tales would be exhibited at the annual Toronto Antiquarian Book Fair held annually in the fall, she jumped on the opportunity to put the rarity on hold.
“Everything I buy, my number one priority is not ‘does something looks pretty?’ but if it can be an experimental learning piece,” she says. “We’re not collectors at Western, we’re buying materials for teaching and research. I knew [the page] would be an important piece for this.”
Meert-Williston has taken the page to a number of different classes since its purchase. Among these classes was a computer engineering class, who have been able to study the Caxton leaf as an example of early typeface and to examine the effects of typography on students.
She notes that the page has potential to be studied for its style of writing within the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, including early English studies and medieval studies, but also in Social Science for its insights into the history of printing and England.
The Caxton leaf originally stood out to Meert-Williston because it’s known as an “incunabulum” — a term for books printed in Europe or England between 1450 to 1500, the beginning of movable type. This leaf is Western Libraries’ first incunabula since 1918, when the university’s first librarian, John Davis Barnett, donated six of them.
Alongside Barnett’s donations, Western University’s collection holds modern art books, rare comic books and medieval manuscripts. Everything in the rare book room — which now holds the new incunabulum — is browsable upon an individual consultation appointment. All Western classes are also able to tour the room.
With each class that Meert-Williston visits, she takes note of gaps in the library’s material and does her best to fill it with her future sourcing and consultations. Each purchase Meert-Williston makes, big or small, has a distinctive purpose to support the work of others.
“My goal is to really promote our collection for teaching in a way that hasn't been done before,” she says.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest