Western Voice, the annual flagship event of the Chinese Student Association, will return to the Mustang Lounge with eight competitors set to take the stage on Saturday evening. The event will be held in-person for the first time in two years.
Co-directors Owen Ning, a second-year economics student, and Rachel Chan, a second-year psychology student, have been working on the event since the beginning of last semester.
“There has been a lot of effort, logistics planning and emailing back and forth,” says Ning. “To finally see it come to fruition, and be able to see it come to life on the 28th, is very exciting.”
This year’s contestants were chosen out of a pool of over 50 student auditions. Singers will be paired up in duets for the first round of the competition, and a celebrity guest judge — Filipino-Canadian rapper Killy — will pick the best out of each pair to move on to the final round.
The audience will also vote for one “wildcard” contestant to advance, out of those who do not get chosen. In the finale, the audience will be asked to evaluate the individuals’ performances for stage presence and singing abilities, crowning one of the five students as a winner.
The champion will take home the title of Western’s Voice 2023, a trophy and an undisclosed cash prize.
“It’s going to be a really funny experience for all the contestants, the audience and us on the CSA,” says Chan. “Everyone can come together and raise the talent in the student community.”
Sage Siegel, a second-year media, information and technoculture student at Western University is a contestant in this year’s competition. She compares the event to the popular TV series, The Voice, except that everything happens in one night.
Siegel was recruited through social media by Ning in early 2022. Ning found Siegel’s popular TikTok page and encouraged her to audition. The singer-songwriter currently has three singles on streaming platforms under stage-name SAGE.
“I think this performance will be able to get my name out there in the Western community and connect with other individuals with similar interests as me,” says Siegel. “I’m honestly doing it to sing my little heart out and hope for the best.”
Ning has high hopes for this year’s show to be its best possible version. Being one of the largest club productions on campus, he notes it’s a perfect opportunity for students of all backgrounds to see the talent that exists amongst them.
“The whole purpose of social clubs on campus is to make sure everyone feels included,” Chan adds. “This is an opportunity to do exactly that.”
Tickets are $25 for general admission and available online.
