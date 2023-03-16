Crank Lite Lager has gone from delivering beer to their friends out of their parents’ truck in 2020 to selling their product at liquor stores across the province.
Co-founders and former Ivey Business School students Jack Jelinek and Michael Woolfson grew Crank so successfully that it was acquired in August 2022 by SymBev, a Canadian adult beverage company that builds local brands.
But Crank started at possibly the most unfortunate time a business could: the beginning of March 2020.
For a company that targets university students through in-person events, the national lockdowns left Jelinek and Woolfson without a plan. They say they lived in constant fear of failure in the business’ first months.
“I think that’s the fear you have to live with when you’re starting a company,” says Woolfson. “Especially as we were graduating, we saw our peers and friends taking probably higher-paying, stable jobs, but Jack [Jelinek] and I took the risk. You have to be the type of person who can have that fear, still be able to sleep at night and not let it take over your life.”
Crank had big plans to sell their first batch of about 10,000 beers at a sold-out St. Patrick’s Day fraternity event at The Belfort in 2020. They were going to take the money from selling the beer and give it right back to the brewery in return for payment.
Within 24 hours, they had lost out on their first large-scale event opportunity they were relying on to pay for the first batch. Suddenly, the students were faced with figuring out how to raise $12,000 — fast.
“We sat down on the couch and were like ‘what are we going to do?’ So we went to Kosmos [Eatery] to get sandwiches and we came up with a gameplan,” Jelinek says.
The pair ignored what their Ivey professors taught them and sold all their stocks — even when the market was plummeting — and ended up racking up about half of what they needed. They picked up half of their initial order from the brewery, and began driving around to their friends’ houses in London, selling them the beer in hopes of getting enough money for the remaining order.
And it worked.
“It was kind of like an unofficial GoFundMe from all of our friends who rallied around us,” says Jelinek.
Jelinek describes the initial business strategy as “very much trial-and-error.” The pair had no experience in the beverage industry and just knew they liked to drink beer — and so did university students.
The homegrown beer continues to hold a strong campus presence, with promotions like merch giveaways at the Spoke and sponsored club events.
Crank’s most recent endeavour was a donation to the Spur fashion show on March 31, where a portion of the proceeds will go to 519 Pursuit — a London-based charity that supports those facing poverty and homelessness. Crank will also run a sampling station at the fashion show so students can try the beer while models walk the runway.
“Wherever students are, Crank wants to be there,” says Chen.
Since Crank’s acquisition last summer, Woolfson has moved on to work for a tech start-up, but still has equity in the company. He regularly checks in with Jelinek, who is now the director of business development at SymBev.
Woolfson believes his strong friendship with Jelinek allowed them to successfully pivot their business strategy throughout the pandemic, and overcome all the other hurdles inevitable in entrepreneurship.
“If you have that partnership and you’re both willing to do what’s best for the business, but also what’s best for each other personally, that goes a long way,” says Woolfson. “[Crank] is still my baby and I want it to do well.”
