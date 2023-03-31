Western is hosting its Relay for Life event in-person this Saturday overnight, with money being raised for the Canadian Cancer Society.
The relay is set to last from 7 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m., where the participants will take turns within their respective teams, walking or running around a course set up in the Mustang Lounge.
“We’re really excited to bring it back to what Relay has been traditionally, which is an overnight event,” says Sina Norouzi, a fourth-year Schulich medical science student and event director. “I like to describe it as if Orientation Week was condensed into 12 hours.”
The event is set to have other activities, including a magic show, a silent disco and goat yoga in various parts of the University Community Centre.
The university’s event is one of the 5,000 Relays held worldwide. Western’s goal is to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society which aims to fund cancer research and facilitate a network of support for those with cancer and their families.
Around one week out from the event, participants raised over $26,000, surpassing the halfway point of their $50,000 goal.
Ghazal Golandamian, co-director and second-year kinesiology student, explains her involvement was inspired by her grandmother, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was in grade four.
“At the time, there wasn’t much support for my family, so watching my grandma going through the chemo process was heartbreaking,” says Golandamian. “I hope the money raised in this event will help minimize the challenges that other families have to go through.”
For Norouzi, this event also carries a deep significance after losing numerous family members due to cancer. He first attended a Relay for Life in grade five at an event run by his elementary school.
“This past February my grandmother passed away from her experience with cancer and it was because of Relay for Life, and the funds raised, that the amount of time I got to spend with her and my family got to spend with her was prolonged — that keeps me grounded,” says Norouzi.
Donations are accepted on their website, and you can track their progress through their Instagram.
