A lot was said in the Western University community in 2018. Words, whether spoken or written, expressed Western's story every step of the way. But the visual experiences accompanying these words — photos of eminent characters and scenes, graphics and illustrations providing invaluable context — tell a story of their own.
1. From "Trudeau fields hecklers amidst tepid questions at London town hall," Jan. 11, 2018
2. From “Sugar coated: The secret world of Western’s sugar babies," Jan. 14, 2018
3. From "Pratt prevails: Team PrattChang wins with landslide victory," Feb. 7, 2018
4. From "Campus flooding 'worst in recent history'," Feb. 21, 2018
5. From “Western student organizes vigil for the children and civilians of Syria," Feb. 27, 2018
6. From "Mustangs advance to McCaw Cup final after double-overtime thriller," March 2, 2018
7. From “TedXWesternU: sharing stories, expanding views and colliding worlds," March 11, 2018
8. From “Barriers to mental health," March 14, 2018
9. From the anonymous pro-choice protest on Concrete Beach, Apr. 9, 2018
10. From “In photos: O-Week Closing Ceremonies," Sept. 7, 2018
11. From "Broughdale blockaded and bannered for its third FOCO," Sept. 29, 2018
12. From "In photos: Purple Fest 2018," Samit Khalsa, Sept. 29
13. From the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne's visit to Western, Oct. 4, 2018
14. From “How a larger conversation improves sexual violence prevention in London," Oct. 30, 2018
15. From “We Won't Be Erased London: Rally for trans and intersex rights," Nov. 4, 2018
16. From “Strike averted: Tentative agreement reached," Nov. 8, 2018
17. From "Holocaust survivor Georgine Nash shares her story with Western," Nov. 15, 2018
18. From the Mustangs loss to Laval in the Vanier Cup final, Nov. 24, 2018
19. From “REDress: Representing missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," Dec. 5, 2018
