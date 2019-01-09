A lot was said in the Western University community in 2018. Words, whether spoken or written, expressed Western's story every step of the way. But the visual experiences accompanying these words — photos of eminent characters and scenes, graphics and illustrations providing invaluable context — tell a story of their own.

1. From "Trudeau fields hecklers amidst tepid questions at London town hall," Jan. 11, 2018

+18 
Trudeau Town Hall 2018-4.jpg

Prime Minister Trudeau fielded a heckler during his visit to campus, Jan. 11, 2018.

2. From “Sugar coated: The secret world of Western’s sugar babies," Jan. 14, 2018

+4 
Seeking Arrangements (Graph 2)

Source: SeekingArrangement

3. From "Pratt prevails: Team PrattChang wins with landslide victory," Feb. 7, 2018

+18 
Mitchell Pratt presidential profile (Photo 3)

Team PrattChang celebrated their 2018 USC election win after its announcement in The Spoke, Feb. 7, 2018.

4. From "Campus flooding 'worst in recent history'," Feb. 21, 2018

+18 
Talbot Lot Flood (Photo)

The Talbot Hall parking lot at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 21, 2018.

5. From “Western student organizes vigil for the children and civilians of Syria," Feb. 27, 2018

+18 
Syria silent vigil at Western

6. From "Mustangs advance to McCaw Cup final after double-overtime thriller," March 2, 2018

+18 
Women's Hockey vs Guelph (Photo 2, Celebration)

The Western Mustangs women's hockey team celebrates their double overtime series-clinching win against Guelph University, March 2, 2018.

7. From “TedXWesternU: sharing stories, expanding views and colliding worlds," March 11, 2018

+18 
TEDxWestern Levi (by volunteer photographers)

Hord speaking at TEDxWestern.

8. From “Barriers to mental health," March 14, 2018

Mental health illustration (Image)

9. From the anonymous pro-choice protest on Concrete Beach, Apr. 9, 2018

Pro-choice flags, 'trust women'

A "trust women" flag by Concrete Beach, Apr. 9, 2018.

10. From “In photos: O-Week Closing Ceremonies," Sept. 7, 2018

+18 
O-week Closing Ceremonies (Photo 17)

Arts & humanities sophs take a break from chanting, Sept. 7, 2018.

11. From "Broughdale blockaded and bannered for its third FOCO," Sept. 29, 2018

+24 
FOCO Broughdale 10

London Police prevent students from breaking through the barricade, Sept. 29, 2018.

12. From "In photos: Purple Fest 2018," Samit Khalsa, Sept. 29

+18 
Purple Fest 2018 (Photo 11)

Lil Uzi Vert ending his set, Sept. 29, 2018.

13. From the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne's visit to Western, Oct. 4, 2018

+18 
Chakma with Pratt (Photo)

USC president Mitchell Pratt stands beside president Amit Chakma during Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne's visit to Western, Oct. 4, 2018.

14. From “How a larger conversation improves sexual violence prevention in London," Oct. 30, 2018

+1 
Safe city (Graphic)

15. From “We Won't Be Erased London: Rally for trans and intersex rights," Nov. 4, 2018

+18 
Trans rights march (Photo 9)

Protesters march around Victoria Park, Nov. 4, 2018.

16. From “Strike averted: Tentative agreement reached," Nov. 8, 2018

+18 
UWOFA's new offices (Photo 3)

The main room of UWOFA's offices, Nov. 8, 2018.

17. From "Holocaust survivor Georgine Nash shares her story with Western," Nov. 15, 2018

+18 
Georgine Nash at AHB (Photo 3)

Nash describes her experience during the Holocaust and shares photos with the audience, Nov. 15, 2018.

18. From the Mustangs loss to Laval in the Vanier Cup final, Nov. 24, 2018

Vanier Cup Western Mustangs 4

Bleska Kambamba embraces family after Vanier Cup loss, Nov. 24, 2018.

19. From “REDress: Representing missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," Dec. 5, 2018

+3 
Missing and murdered Indigenous women (Graphic)
