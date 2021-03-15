The Western Smartphone Film Festival may not have brought students' films to the silver screen this year, but their virtual programming still delivered a show to remember.
The theme of this year’s festival was inspired by the classic novel and film, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Student filmmakers were inspired by the famous quote: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."
“Regardless of the wide variety of genres, it’s a broad enough theme that most could incorporate into their film,” explains co-director and third-year film studies and media, information and techno-culture student Sonia Soave.
The Feb. 11 event took place virtually via YouTube Live and Zoom and saw 60 attendees. The filmmakers approached the topic through diverse lenses, creating nine distinct films.
Forget Me Not, a thought-provoking experimental film by Laiba Saqlain, encouraged people to find peace with the inevitably of being forgotten by the world.
The film was centred around the idea that too many people try to live an unforgettable life. It featured small glimpses into two people’s lives through disconnected scenes and shots, rather than following a more conventional narrative.
Another notable film was Self Tape by Matthew Downs. It focused on a young aspiring actress attempting to land a deal with a high-profile agent by submitting a recorded video audition. When the agent tells her “don’t act, just be,” she spirals into an artificial persona.
Like Saqlain’s film, Self Tape touched on individual identity by placing the protagonist in a position where she had to stop performing as someone other than herself to find tranquility.
Downs' was followed by a slew of other films, most notably Scena, a spine-chilling film about a girl who becomes possessed, directed and produced by Ana Garcia. Garcia’s film was particularly notable for its use of horror: Latin words flashing on the screen for a split second, possession and ominous music. She augmented the experience with sprinkles of humour that kept the audience emotionally levelled.
Rather than focusing on simply being yourself, Scena twisted the theme by having someone, or in this case, something, literally stepping into another person’s shoes.
Other films screened included Perspective by Mary Helen Youseph, Hater by Abeeshan Arulnesan, Poise by Sophie Siew, John and Ray by Julian Sohail Khan, T-Park Millionaires by Mir Afgan Talpur and The Loon by Logan Bissell and James Patterson.
“With so many obstacles this year, a lot of our filmmakers were sole producers of their films so it was interesting to see what creativity came out of such limitations,” said Soave.
Following screenings, the judges revealed their choices for the winners.
Poise won the audience choice award, Scena came in third place, while Forget Me Not came in second and Self-Tape walked away with the first-place prize. All films that were screened are available to watch on the WSFF’s YouTube channel.
The festival will be back next year with a new theme, and both Soave and co-director, Sahaana Kuganesan, hopes the festival will continue to grow.
“We want to make our presence more established within the Western community and then hopefully broaden our project to other southwestern Ontario universities and post-secondaries,” said Soave.
“The festival’s fairly new and I don’t think a lot of people know about our existence,” added Kuganesan.
Going forward, the WSFF hopes to keep growing and showing off young, aspiring filmmakers. All students need to do to be a part of the festival is pull out their phones and hit record.
