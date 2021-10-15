When you look at the big screen, who do you see staring back at you? For many in the Asian community, it hasn’t been their own faces — or their own stories.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel Studios’ first film with an Asian lead, an Asian director and a predominantly Asian cast. The film – released in September 2021 – has received positive reviews and box office success. Its commercial achievement could be considered a milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood.
Victor Zhang, a first-year Ivey Business School student, was excited when Marvel announced their first film with an Asian lead. He had wanted to become an actor when he was younger and even participated in a local drama school, but he rarely saw himself represented in film and television.
“When I think about what character I’m gonna play or if I wanted to cast for some role, I don’t see what kind of role I’m going to play other than maybe that random Asian guy that’s walking by,” says Zhang.
“I wouldn’t say [that] if there was more representation that I would pursue a career in acting or anything. But it would definitely [have] had a bigger impact on me and would have definitely motivated me to do more.”
Tiara Sukhan, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies whose work focuses on representation and media, says representation is important because it shows us what the world actually looks like.
“If we don’t see very many racialized people in [the] media then that would lead us to have a false idea about what people look like in the real world,” says Sukhan.
In 2016, 17.7 per cent of Canada’s population reported having Asian origins. In the United States, Asians make up about seven per cent of the population.
A recent study from the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism showed that only 3.4 per cent of popular films in the last 13 years have featured an Asian/Pacific Islander lead or co-lead.
Irene Zhuang, a first-year linguistics student, says she rarely saw herself represented in media growing up. Her desire to see herself represented led her to look to Non-Western entertainment.
“You kind of have to search for it on your own time,” says Zhuang. “Now I am looking into more media that’s of Chinese origin, but that’s also a really conscious decision I had to make on my own part. I had to look for things that interest me and are also translated [into English], because I haven’t seen a lot of stuff advertised in mainstream Western kind of media.”
Sukhan says racialized representations from ancestral homelands aren’t good enough — not if North America wants to claim that it's a multicultural society. She also emphasizes the unique impact of the superhero narrative – typically white and male – on ideas about what is good.
“So much of our ideas about justice – and good and evil – are reinforced with superhero narratives and crime television,” explains Sukhan. “The racialized paradigm too often, historically, put[s] people of colour in positions of being the bad guys. So being able to see them in positions where they are on the side of good, although often quite simplistically, is still really important.”’
Zhang hasn’t seen Shang-Chi yet but is planning to watch it. The film is already starting to change his worldview.
“Whenever I see my friends now, if they’re Asian, I just think in my head that maybe one day they’ll become an actor,” he says.
