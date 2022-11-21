How do you turn classroom learning into real world activism? With a big cardboard bus.
The eight students in this term’s Geography 4450: Climate Change and Collective Action course took to concrete beach multiple times during the week of Nov. 7, with a large replica cardboard London Transit Commission bus. The students were collecting feedback on London’s public transport system.
“We really liked the idea of having something that would catch people’s attention, and then students could physically put their feedback on that bus,” says Eva Deligiannis, a fourth-year neuroscience student in the course.
The students plan to take their replica bus, covered with sticky-notes of student feedback, to city council. The initiative is their final group project for the course.
The group hopes to push for aligning London’s public transit system with the city’s Climate Emergency Action Plan — which aims to achieve net-zero community greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
“We found that as soon as you tell students we’re interested in their feedback about the buses, they have a lot to say,” says Deligiannis. “A lot of people are really passionate.”
Western University and Fanshawe College students take over 11 million bus rides in London each year, making up about half of all LTC trips, according to the transit commision. But only 16 per cent of students rated London’s transit as good or excellent when asked in 2016.
Transportation made up 47 per cent of London’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2015 to 2019, with personal vehicles making up a majority of the share.
Deligiannis says student satisfaction is a major barrier to increasing the popularity of public transit in the city. She and her classmates believe that making London’s public transit a more reliable and attractive option for students will lessen personal vehicle use and consequently decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
“It’s really important to tell the city what needs to be better for students and be better for young people,” says Deligiannis.
In addition to their public demonstration, the students have also written an open letter to the London City Council, calling on them to prioritize improvements to public transportation. The letter currently has over 70 signatures from Western students and faculty.
“A lot of students do care and they’re willing to put their name to this issue,” says Christine Taylhardat, a fourth-year sociology and geography student in the course.
The students plan to take their cardboard bus to city hall and demonstrate during this week’s city council meeting on Nov. 22.
The students hope to continue their work even when the course is over. They plan to organize the students' comments and present their findings at a city council meeting in the future.
“We can’t put climate change on the individual person entirely,” says Deligiannis. “Students can make a difference, both to their current lives and also for future students, by engaging with the city.”
