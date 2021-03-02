Western University is asking staff, students and alumni to celebrate its 143rd anniversary virtually this year as their annual birthday celebration heads online Thursday.
In a normal year, Western Day is marked by on-campus festivities and celebrations to commemorate the founding of the institution in 1878.
Like many events this year, Western Day is going to look very different, consisting of mostly virtual events for attendees.
The events are hosted by the department of Alumni Relations and Development and provide Western alumni the opportunity to connect and mingle with other graduates.
Western planned two events for the day: the Western Day Alumni Café and Western Day Global Alumni Café, both of which provide guests the opportunity to network and make connections via virtual breakout rooms. The latter event features a presentation from Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer and nutrition expert.
Rick McGhie is slated to give a live acoustic performance at 8 p.m. on the University Students' Council Instagram to commemorate the occasion.
Aside from virtual events, the university encourages students, faculty and staff to engage on social media and share how they are spending their Western Day, using the hashtag #purpleandproud.
The #PurpleAndProud Around the World Photo Sweepstakes gives Western students and alumni to enter a competition for the chance to win a $150 shopping spree at The Book Store at Western. Participants need to submit a photo of themselves doing their daily activities in Western merch to be entered in the contest.
Despite the transition to online this year, Western Day is still shaping up to be a viable way for both current and future students alike to connect with what they all have in common — purple pride and Mustang love.
