At the heart of Western’s co-curricular activities are its clubs, and with Clubs Week going fully online, students can't help but wonder how the pandemic will affect extracurriculars.
Students are wondering what will happen to bar nights, networking events and general meetings that once hosted hundreds of students on campus and around London.
For club presidents, this mode of delivery is uncharted territory.
According to Zachary Train, a first-year Ivey HBA student and president of UNICEF Western, his club is preparing to run entirely remotely.
“I think what a lot of clubs are doing and what UNICEF is doing is, they're moving [events] fully online, as a contingency plan, to make sure that all their events can still run,” said Train. “We probably can't do any bar nights because the bars aren't going to be open.”
UNICEF’s mission is to raise money for children in developing countries, so bar nights and in-person fundraising events are key to the operations of the club. Last year, night events and Krispy Kreme sales helped the club raise upwards of $1,000 a night.
“[Fundraising] is going to be a lot more difficult this year so we’re trying to revise our targets and trying to come up with alternative ideas where we’re still raising money,” said Train.
Membership fees significantly contribute to the amount of money the club can donate each year, many of which are obtained from in-person sign-ups during Clubs Week. The lack of in-person booths at Clubs Week and in the University Community Centre atrium year-round will pose a challenge to a lot of clubs going forward.
“It's going to be really hard, I think, to get people on that mailing list,'' said Train. “That's gonna really hurt clubs at the start, especially charity-based clubs, because a lot of us donate a lot of our ending balances at the end of the year to our respective charities. We rely on a lot of membership fees to give us the cash that we can run in the first semester.”
Charity based clubs are not the only ones facing a dramatic change to their delivery, as Braeden DeDecker, president of Western Pre-Law Society and his executive team are left with the challenge of planning online mock trials, firm trips and mock LSATs.
WPLS is set to hold all events online, but according to DeDecker, also a first-year student in Ivey's HBA program, there are benefits to this.
“With the speaker events we hold, a lot of the limitations were budgeting and location.”
For a lot of clubs, including WPLS, online programming has opened up doors that were once closed. Location is no longer an issue as Zoom calls enable participants from across the world to join events.
For staple events, such as the mock LSAT, DeDecker said that WPLS will be attempting to hold online sessions replicating the online LSAT Flex used by the Law Schools Admissions Council.
DeDecker stressed that the club and its members will not sacrifice too much without in-person programming, as the information disseminated will be the same.
Similiarly, Jasnoor Khurana, president of Western Punjabi Association and fourth-year accounting student, said she is also looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunities online delivery presents.
As a cultural club, WPA’s focus is to connect students from the same community through socials and events where they can get to know each other. Similar to UNICEF Western, WPA’s go-to events included bar nights and other activities that involved in-person interactions.
According to Khurana, the club will be working hard to bring students together online and through social media despite not being able to offer these same activities.
“For first-years, we have a mentorship program initiative where first-years will be paired with upper-years,” said Khurana. “Because a lot of our first-years stayed home, we wanted to give them access to someone they could reach out to.”
Moving in-person events to the virtual world has proven to be a cost-saving endeavour for WPA and as a result, it has lowered its membership fee from $10 to $5 per student to lessen the financial burden on its members but will “continue to look for additional ways to fundraise.”
Clubs will be waiting for direction from the University Student's Council on whether in-person events are an option at all for this year, but for now, club executives are prepared for a full remote delivery.
