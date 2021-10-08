You are the owner of this article.
Western's day for Truth and Reconciliation — in pictures

Western University commemorated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a series of events last week. The day of recognition acknowledges the inequity committed against Indigenous people in Canada.

University College

University College is illuminated in orange light Sept. 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The orange flag

The orange flag is raised on campus Sept. 30 in commemoration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Attendees reflect at the Sacred Fire ceremony held at the base of Talbot College and the Music Building Sept. 30.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Virgil Tobias (left), elder from Moravian Reserve, addresses attendees at the Sacred Fire ceremony. Christy Bressette (second from left), vice-provost and assistant vice-president of the Office of Indigenous Initiatives and member of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation, stands beside him.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Amanda Myers addresses attendees at the Sacred Fire ceremony.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Hallie Abram, speaker at the Sacred Fire ceremony, speaks with an attendee as lunch is served.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Community members observe the Sacred Fire ceremony.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Students and community members observe the Sacred Fire ceremony.
The Sacred Fire ceremony

Western University president Alan Shepard speaks with John Doerksen, vice provost (academic programs and students), at the Sacred Fire ceremony.
Alumni Hall

Alumni Hall is illuminated in orange light Sept. 30.
