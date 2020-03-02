Pride Issue Headshot 1

You start off afraid 

Inside a shell below the dirt

101,325 pascals crushing down above that 

Even more above that 

But plant metaphors are tired

So instead you live above ground

A human surrounded by many other humans 

Drawn in and out of your circle

Connecting in ways that matter 

You find a person who loves birds 

A collection of a thousand feathers 

They like to kiss boys 

And that's just how it is

It’s good to live here you think

You're soft and kind 

Still a little afraid 

But you know you live above ground

You look into the mirror 

And think 

Being queer is like being me, 

and that's pretty wonderful.

— Matthew Myles, fourth-year medical science

 

6
0
1
0
0

Load comments