You start off afraid
Inside a shell below the dirt
101,325 pascals crushing down above that
Even more above that
But plant metaphors are tired
So instead you live above ground
A human surrounded by many other humans
Drawn in and out of your circle
Connecting in ways that matter
You find a person who loves birds
A collection of a thousand feathers
They like to kiss boys
And that's just how it is
It’s good to live here you think
You're soft and kind
Still a little afraid
But you know you live above ground
You look into the mirror
And think
Being queer is like being me,
and that's pretty wonderful.
— Matthew Myles, fourth-year medical science
Beautiful
