Although Jan. 1 is behind us, that doesn’t mean that new year’s celebrations are over — this weekend, prepare to ring in the Lunar New Year.
The Lunar New Year will begin this year on Jan. 22. The holiday celebrates the start of the lunar calendar, and spans over fifteen days: beginning on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ending on the first full moon. This means that the Lunar New Year starts on a different day every year, depending on the moon cycle.
While the Lunar New Year is often synonymously known as Chinese New Year, the holiday is celebrated throughout east Asia, including Taiwan, Korea and Vietnam. The Korean New Year is called Seollal whereas the Vietnamese version of the holiday is called Tết.
Sean Macdonald, a Chinese studies professor at Huron University College who lived in China for five years, says that the holiday spirit felt during the Lunar New Year is similar to Christmas or Thanksgiving in North America.
“I feel like there’s certain aspects of it that everybody can relate to,” says Macdonald. “I always felt like Thanksgiving was a bit like Chinese New Year because everybody’s got to head home.”
While specific festivities can vary among different cultures, the Lunar New Year is always associated with spending time with family.
“It’s a big night of togetherness with the family,” says Tiffany Lin, a fourth-year English and School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities student.
While Lin spent her early years at Western University celebrating the Lunar New Year alone in London, she’s planning on making the trip back home to Toronto this year to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family.
On the Lunar New Year, Lin’s family comes together to make a big traditional Chinese dinner, featuring a variety of dumplings, such as soup dumplings and pan-fried dumplings.
“I feel like I just miss the atmosphere when I’m here alone on Chinese New Year,” says Lin. “When the day comes and I’m in my residence, I’m so lonely — like I should be celebrating, but I have no one to celebrate with.”
Lei Yu, a third-year PhD student in comparative literature, feels similarly to Lin. An international student from Wuhan, China, he describes his Lunar New Year’s in Canada as much lonelier than his celebrations back home.
“There is no vacation — probably on that day, I’ll have some classes,” says Yu. “I don’t have a big Chinese community here, and so I don’t celebrate it.”
Yu recalls childhood memories of Lunar New Year’s spent visiting various relatives' houses, eating nianba — a traditional Chinese snack made of glutinous rice — asking family elders for red envelope money and then spending the money with his cousins at karaoke, amusement parks or fancy restaurants.
Ten years later, Yu still remembers those family moments fondly. When he is able to make the trip back home to Wuhan, he and his cousins like to reminisce about those times together.
“We were still talking about those activities,” says Yu. “I think that’s probably a shared experience that everybody really loves.”
The Lunar New Year also marks the transition of one Chinese zodiac animal to the next. Similar to Western astrology, there are 12 Chinese zodiac signs, and people born under a specific sign are believed to have certain shared personality traits. However, unlike Western astrology, where each month represents a different zodiac, the Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle where every new year represents a different Chinese zodiac animal.
According to the Chinese zodiac cycle, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Children born this year will fall under the rabbit zodiac sign — joining those born in 2011, 1999, 1987 and every 12-year cycle before that. The rabbit is associated with qualities such as kindness, empathy and patience.
The Chinese zodiac is such an integral part of Asian culture that certain years see higher birth rates depending on the Chinese zodiac animal associated with it. Hong Kong saw a five per cent rise in birth rates in 2000, the Year of the Dragon — an animal associated with strength and intelligence.
The period where Chinese head home for the Lunar New Year is called chunyun — also known as the Spring Festival rush — and is the biggest annual human migration period. In 2019, almost three billion trips were made in China during chunyun.
The first time Macdonald visited China was in the winter of 1989, during the Spring Festival rush.
“I had a heavy culture shock because I was getting into trains [that were] packed — like absolutely packed with people trying to travel, going back home for the Spring Festival,” says Macdonald.
Lin now also associates the Lunar New Year with buying a ticket back home. Since she’s gotten older and spent more time away from home, she says that spending the Lunar New Year with her family has become more important to her.
“It’s a new start, just like the traditional New Year’s that’s celebrated in Western culture,” says Lin. “We set the previous year aside and then start new, according to what we learned in the past year.”
There will be various events held on campus to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Canadian Asian International Students Association will be holding a Lunar New Year coffeehouse event at The Spoke on Jan. 20. Western Housing will be holding a Lunar New Year Social on Jan. 26 in the Saugeen-Maitland Hall Main Lounge, in collaboration with the Taiwanese Association at Western and the Paper Art Club.
