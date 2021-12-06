Dads — we love them, but getting them the right gift for the holiday season can be a mission and a half.
It may seem like your dad has no material desires and is happy to wear the same polo t-shirt your mom bought on sale 10 years ago, but that doesn't have to be true! Your dad is due for an upgrade this Christmas and here are some ideas to get you started.
Socks
Everybody wears them, everybody needs them. No matter the shape or size of your dad, he can definitely rock a great pair of socks.
For a serious, no-nonsense dad, Smartwool’s high-quality merino wool socks are always a trusty option. For the more whimsical dads, try an Awesome Socks Club subscription. You’ll receive a wacky pair of socks designed by an independent artist each month and 100 per cent of profits are donated to charity.
Framed photo
While dad is usually the one behind the camera, in the rare instance where you can get him to take a photo with you, it’s an occasion that needs to be framed. Whether it’s a recent picture or a baby photo, a nice frame makes everything so much better.
Ikea has a wide range of affordable frames to choose from — you can go with a traditional style or try a collage frame to capture all your favourite memories with your dad.
Shaving products subscription
It’s the little things that count and a smooth shave will help your dad look and feel his best.
The Dollar Shave Club offers a personal quiz to create a customized box of products — blades, shave butter, post-shave dew, body cleanser, deodorant. Your dad can also adjust subscription frequency to suit his lifestyle.
Western University merchandise
A proud Western dad shouldn’t keep it to himself — he should let the whole world know!
What better way to advertise than to show off some Western merchandise. Take a trip down to The Book Store and browse the variety of Western dad swag, from hoodies and toques to keychains.
Puzzles
While we know that Dad will always be young at heart, a jigsaw puzzle to potentially protect from cognitive aging doesn’t hurt either!
Puzzles double as a great gift for dad and a fun activity for the whole family. A 500-piece puzzle is perfect for newcomers while a 1,000-piece puzzle is more suitable for puzzle pros.
