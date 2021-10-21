After classes, you’re hungry. You’re tired. And then you see it: the food trucks. Just as you go to take your first bite, a winged creature with a stinger and stripes lands on your food.
You desperately try to swat it away, even running in circles while people pass and look at you with wonder and pity. Just when you think it’s gone, you feel a hot sharp pain: you just got stung.
While scientific evidence on increased numbers of wasps – specifically yellow jackets – is limited, seeing more of them toward the late summer and early fall is normal based on their life cycle.
Wasps live in colonies and tend to keep busy during the summer. Their queen is laying eggs, which the worker wasps are responsible for feeding. The workers spend most of their time foraging for food, which includes mosquitos and caterpillars.
Feeding an entire colony and a queen is a lot of work — the worker wasps come home to hoards of hungry larvae. The larvae “regurgitate or they excrete this sugary stuff liquid, that is kind of a reward for the workers,” explains Graham Thompson, an associate biology professor.
As the summer goes on, the younger wasps mature and stop excreting this sugar, and the wasps’ natural prey also begin to die off with the colder weather. The older workers are now flying aimlessly as the days and time left before winter get shorter.
“They're just sort of desperate and they might be feeling a bit selfish as well, like they don't have a reason to live, so to speak,” explains Thompson. “At this time of year, they're gonna die anyway, and maybe they know that on some level.”
With this purposelessness and risk-taking behaviour comes more contact with humans. They’re also no longer getting their sugar fix, leaving them desperate for that Coca-Cola or ice cream you’re having.
While most definitely annoying, wasps are given an overly bad rep. They don’t want to bother you or even sting you if they can avoid it — they’re really just curious and maybe a little hangry.
Their ecological functions are also typically overshadowed by the honeybee.
“Honeybees are like the darling of insects for some reason, because they're kind of fuzzy and they have big eyes and they're vegetarian,” says Thompson. “And they make honey and stuff like this and they make wax and all this stuff that we like. [Wasps are] great for pest control in their own right. They kill untold numbers of other insects that you might also regard as pests, particularly those that affect crops and gardens.”
It’s time to turn the conversation back to humans — it’s our garbage and food that attracts them. If you happen to have one pestering you, simply ignore it or cover up your food.
“If they're just buzzing around your hand ... you can either just do nothing and just watch ... Or you could just very gently and kind of just airbrush it away with the back of your hand ... they might circle around one more time and then they're gone,” Thompson instructs.
This problem will also likely not last much longer, as the weather cools and the wasps’ reign of terror comes to an end.
Until next year, wasps.
