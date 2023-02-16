WICSA hosted their first in-person fashion show in three years, “Samavaya,” in Mustang Lounge this past Saturday.
The Western Indo-Canadian Students Association decided on the show’s theme Samavaya — a Sanskrit word meaning togetherness and unity — to feature five distinct scenes corresponding to the five elements present in South Asian scriptures — air, fire, space, water and earth.
Aanya Bhatia, a fourth-year Ivey and health sciences student and the visionary behind Samavaya, explained the idea came after reflecting on the differences between her parents’ stories about partitions between South Asian communities and the multicultural fabric of Canada she grew up in.
“As much as we are all different, we are all composed with these [five] elements, and very much the same. That really unites us together,” said Bhatia.
The show began with remarks and jokes from WICSA executives and the night’s hosts, WICSA executives Abi Pannerthasan and Panav Sharma. The duo’s energy and charisma was contagious, engaging the audience with the show.
As the lights dimmed, each scene was marked by a film projected onto the backdrop of the stage. Each scene — Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Akasha (space), Jalam (water) and Avani (earth) — encapsulated the elements through movements, clothing, jewelry, lighting and music.
Models shook up the traditional runway walk with captivating dances and signature poses, wearing various styles of sarees, lenghas and kurtas, among other garments. The colours worn corresponded to each element, with stunning gold and silver details remaining throughout the looks.
Many attendees also wore cultural clothing, nearly rivaling the looks worn by the show’s models.
The show saw around 300 attendees, according to co-president and fourth-year medical sciences student Anish Chhabra. The event transcended generations, with many parents, grandparents, siblings and other community members in attendance.
Chhabra explained how WICSA’s role is to represent numerous cultures within South Asia, as the largest South Asian club on campus.
“I think what makes our culture so unique is because of … how open it is to everyone. We are always looking to get people involved in creating a sense of community,” he said.
Attendees celebrated many individuals as the show came to a close — graduates, models and WICSA executives walked the runway to upbeat music in the finale.
The air was electric.
Samavaya 2023 was an enchanting event, after being paused for three consecutive years. Chhabra and his co-president Anchal Dahiya said they hope the success of Samavaya can be built upon for years to come.
“We're reigniting that energy and we're gonna continue having that going forward,“ said Dahiya.
