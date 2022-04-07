Western University’s biggest South-Asian event of the year, Western Indo-Canadian Students’ Association’s Maharaja’s Ball, was a celebration of culture and identity, and a beautifully fostered night to remember.
An LED sign, emblazoned with the club’s name, illuminated the dance floor as people flooded in through the doors of the Greek Canadian Community Centre wearing traditional Indian ensembles.
Once inside, loud chattering sounded through the room and excitement flowed through the air.
“Representing this club, means representing the community and all of our unique identities … [so students feel] they have a space on campus and within [WICSA],” explained Fizza Ali, a fourth-year kinesiology and psychology student and WICSA president.
Attendees were proud to be part of the Western Indo-Canadian community and were honoured to come together in one place to celebrate their culture.
“Seeing everyone in traditional Indian clothes, it really [felt] like home. I really don't see that often. Just to dress up [in] your [cultural] clothes [is] a really great experience,” said Suchitra Tadepalli, a second-year engineering student.
Once the dancers entered the spotlight, their energy and enthusiasm radiated through the crowd. The audiences’ initial applause of encouragement was soon accompanied by a lively sing-along.
“[The recital] was [a combination] of short pieces stitched together … we tried to [represent] all of India in the dance performance, not just from the North [region] so, not all the songs are from Bollywood,” explained Theres Tijo, a second-year kinesiology student and an instructor at BDRLESS, Ontario’s first multicultural dance studio.
For the WICSA executive team, it felt rewarding to receive praise from the guests after having faced many challenges to bring the event to life.
“We haven't had as much time to plan as we would've liked. We really didn’t get approval for [Maharaja’s Ball] until reading week because the USC was set on not having any in-person programming,” explains Ali. “So once they decided that was okay, we kind of had to pull strings last-minute.”
Despite the shortened planning schedule, the ball was undeniably successful. By hosting this event, WISCA encourages its members to build lasting relationships nurturing a family-like community. Evidently, a number of WICSA alumni were in attendance, and having them at the event was quite special for Ali.
”I pretty much joined this club when I was in first year, and they were all in their upper years … they kind of made my undergraduate career special,” Ali explained. “So in a way, I feel like I'm repaying them for all the memories. I'm hoping that I've inspired people that are younger than me in the club, to continue to do the same.”
