WordsFest welcomed Emma Donoghue, London-based bestselling author of The Wonder and ROOM, to discuss her new book The Pull of the Stars.
Manina Jones, Western University’s chair of English and writing studies facilitated the November 17 conversation over Zoom.
The festival features authors from southwestern Ontario, including Donoghue, a London local. Josh Lambier, artistic director of WordsFest, wanted Jones to lead the conversation, as he hoped to spark conversation between Western's campus and the London community.
Donoghue's new novel The Pull of the Stars is set in Dublin, Ireland at the height of the 1918 Great Flu. While the premise may seem fitting today, she actually began writing the novel in 2018 — long before experiencing the present global pandemic.
Set in a period of turmoil between World War I and the Great Flu, Donoghue focuses on the stories of three women: Nurse Julia Power, Doctor Kathleen Lynn and volunteer Bridie Sweeney. Over the course of three days, in a tiny ward at an understaffed hospital in Dublin, these women share a connection and change each other's lives.
“I’m going to go in really close and give you just three days and one small ward because I feel if I do that intensely enough that you will feel you have lived through the entire pandemic,” explained Donoghue.
WordsFest participants, most of whom had already read and loved Donoghue’s new book, engaged with Donoghue and Jones about the parallels between pandemic life in 1918 and 2020.
“This year, I find that the headlines I’ve really been noticing are those that remind me of 1918, in that it’s ignoring the realities of families who live several family to an apartment or have to share a lift with everybody else in their building or have to go out work or have to be in situations where [they’re] working in a restaurant and the customers aren’t wearing their masks,” Donoghue elaborated. “I’m so aware of the politics of the pandemic, partly because I paid close attention to this other pandemic a hundred years ago.”
If it’s community engagement Lambier wanted, then his wish definitely came true. The hour-long event was not only an opportunity for participants to learn more about Donoghue’s writing process, but the chance for them to reflect on what living during societal upheaval really means.
“It’s as if at a moment like this we realize the status quo is not obvious or permanent," Donoghue said. "We realize that it’s just one set of social arrangements and it’s as if we all had enough time to actually do some thinking about the realities of our society. That’s been such an interesting takeaway for me this year.”
WordsFests continues until Dec. 3.
