Welcome to stoner slang 101: a guide to weed terminology and fun facts to learn where your favourite colloquialisms originally came from.
Starting simple, let’s blaze it up.
Weed
This one we all know. Originating from how cannabis plants grow “like a weed,” the plant itself sprouts up wherever it can find warmth and moisture.
Nug
This refers to the “nugs” of the cannabis plant, known for being the smokable part. They are on top of most flowering buds and contain the highest concentrations of cannabinoids.
Mary Jane
First popularized in the early 20th century as an euphemism, this vintage term is the Americanization of the Spanish word "marijuana." But, the debate of if the term Mary Jane comes from marijuana is up in the air.
420
There are many popular theories for this one. The front runner for this origin story comes from a group of high school students in the 1970s called the Waldos. They used it as a code for getting high and would smoke at 4:20 by the statue of Louis Pasteur. Eventually, one of these students would end up as a roadie for the Grateful Dead, which inspired the band to make a 420 themed party on March 4 — or 4/20 — at 4:20. The rest is history.
Pot
This is a contraction of the Mexican drink “potación de guaya,” made with marijuana buds and wine or brandy. The slang gained traction during the prohibition.
Flower
Referring to cannabis in its cured plant form, not in an extract or edible.
Session or sesh
Getting together and consuming cannabis for a given period of time.
Hit or toke
A hit or a toke means taking one inhale of weed. One puff on the vape pen, one inhale out of a bong or one drag off a joint is all classified under a hit or toke.
So, you passed the first part with flying colours. Let’s toke it up a notch.
Puff Puff Pass
This is standard weed etiquette. If you’re in a smoke circle, it’s best to follow this rule and not hog the joint. You take two hits and you pass it on. You never take more than two — that’s just rude.
Kush
Typically used for all high-grade weed, it’s also a name for several strains of cannabis. Its origin comes from the original plants grown in the Hindu Kush region, along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border.
Ganja
Ganja comes from the East, derived from the Sanskrit term for hemp. It gained popularity in the late 19th century when the British brought Indians to various plantations in the Caribbean. Eventually, the term was adopted by Rastafarians during the 20th century.
Reefer
First popularized in the 1936 movie, Reefer Madness. This slang is abbreviated from the Mexican slang “greefo” to describe people who are stoned.
Dank
Dank usually refers to premium cannabis, especially those that have a strong aroma that some can find unbearable.
Blunt
Blunts usually contain one gram of cannabis and are wrapped in tobacco-leaf.
Spliff
A joint or blunt that’s rolled with cannabis and tobacco.
The Devil’s Lettuce
This slang came from the aggressive re-branding of cannabis through smear campaigns in the 1930s and 1940s — associating the drug with evil. These campaigns often used unholy labels on anti-weed poster films to deter and denounce those who took part in smoking the substance.
Alright, so you think you’re a bona fide stoner? Let’s see how you handle a roach.
Wood or Dutch or Swisher
Slang for blunt wraps. Wood is Backwood, Dutch is Dutch Master (or Dutchie) and both are brands for cigars. Swisher is a brand of cigarillos, which are shorter, narrower cigars.
Zip
Dealers would fill a Ziplock bag with an ounce of weed, earning the unit the nickname zip.
A Left-Handed Cigarette
This old-fashioned slang for a joint came to be during the Harlem Renaissance, as a form of jive talk, a popular lexicon during the Jazz Age.
Bogart
If you don’t obey the “puff puff pass” rule, you’ll probably be called out for bogart-ing a joint — also known as hogging the joint. The term stems from 1940s film star and American icon Humphrey Bogart, who kept a cigarette in his mouth for seemingly long periods of time.
And there you have it — a dank dictionary to have you flying high against any full-time stoner.
