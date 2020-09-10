No one could have predicted that wearing dress shirts with slippers to work would become the new norm in 2020.
Whether you’ve been at summer school or conducting business out of your kitchen for the last three months, you’re likely familiar with Zoom.
The tech company's revenues increased by 250 per cent in 2020, making it one of the most profitable businesses during the coronavirus pandemic — it's now worth even more than Uber. Zoom is the go-to platform for virtual classrooms, offices and other social events with an estimated 300 million meeting participants per day.
With a mixed model of online and in-person courses on the horizon for the fall semester, learning how to make the most out of Zoom isn’t such a bad idea. Whether you consider yourself a Zoom aficionado or novice, these seven tips and tricks will come in handy in future meetings.
1. Impress your class crush
The "touch up my appearance" feature softens complexion and smooths under eye bags, giving a mattified look while you’re on camera. This might come in handy after a late night of caffeine-fueled essay writing — or falling into a YouTube rabbit hole. To access this feature, go to settings, click the video tab, and under "my video" check "touch up my appearance."
2. Make Zoom your personal secretary
The "audio transcription" feature transcribes lectures during recorded calls and allows the host to edit the transcript. When the host shares the recording, guests can search for keywords, skip to when specific words were said in the video, or download the transcript. This feature is perfect for faculty committees, meeting minutes and town halls.
3. Never miss a due date
If your mental checklist is starting to get messy, organize your work week by integrating Zoom meetings into your calendar. Compatible with Office 365, Google Calendar and Exchange, meeting links and host information will sync directly to your virtual calendar. This feature also lets you integrate and sync contacts. With your Western Zoom License, you can also call your contacts through the app.
4. Share your thoughts — and doodles
Whiteboards come in handy in the physical classroom, and now they can be incorporated into e-learning as well. The "whiteboard" feature allows users to add text, stamps or draw and erase during virtual meetings and webinars. This feature is your new go-to if you’re looking to boost participation marks and aren’t much of a talker, but only hosts can choose which guests can annotate. Talk to your professors to see if this is possible before classes start.
5. Create a new identity
If you’re choosing to complete your studies outside of London for the upcoming term, you can edit your location on Zoom to display your current city or location to other guests. You can also edit your job title, department, phone number and email address for others to see in "profile settings."
6. Pretend you're somewhere interesting
If your plans to backpack Europe this year backfired, the next best thing is to pretend you’re there instead. Virtual backgrounds are an easy way to spice things up over video chat — whether you’re doing a virtual happy hour with friends or juggling work meetings, they’re fun and entertaining for everyone on the call. To add a virtual background, click settings, go to "virtual background," and choose an image or upload your own.
7. Emojis in real time
Muting your microphone when you’re not speaking has become proper Zoom etiquette. If you want to send a message but don’t want to disrupt the presenter, you can send a virtual clap, thumbs up or raise your hand by clicking the "reactions" tab on the bottom right sidebar. To change reaction skin tone, go to settings, and under general, select your emoji.
Western University provides all staff, faculty and students with free access to a Zoom, including unlimited meetings for up to 24 hours that would otherwise be paid for by the account holder. So now when you're sitting through your fifth Zoom call of the day, in pyjamas and a button-down, you'll know how to make the most of your meetings.
This article is part of our annual Frosh Issue, read the full issue online.
