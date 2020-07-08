You are the owner of this article.
This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, online now.

I long for a day...

I long for a day…

When the divide between black and 

White is no longer something we have

To fight.

When the badge on an officer’s breast pocket

 Is no longer used

To take sight, to take aim, then cock it!

 

I long for a day…

When black parents once weakened, can teach

Lessons of freedom with no need to practice

“Keep your hands where I can see 'em!”

When the darker shade of one’s skin is not the 

Ammunition for the oppression that swallows him

 

Dear God I pray…

That there will come a day

When justice isn’t just spoken, but lived 

When trust isn’t just hoped in, but given

When BLACK isn’t my choking, but a gift

 

Dear God I pray…

That a bended knee will be restored for the glory

Of Jesus Christ our Lord 

And the breath once taken away, may return

A fresh, a blessed display, of new life where there

Once was death.

 

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus about the Black Lives Matter movement; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

