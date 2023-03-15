Inside disabled students’ ‘Western Experience’

Ashton Forrest has been a Western student for almost half of her life.
It wasn’t until the diagnosis she received during her fourth year that she understood why many students with disabilities feel they don't belong at Western University.
Forrest was quick to speak out once she discovered the accessibility barriers ingrained in the school — from an overwhelmed accommodations system to inaccessible spaces on campus. Eventually, the administration hired her in an accessibility consultant role, but after months of feeling her recommendations were being overlooked, she began to feel tokenized.
She believes the school used her “disability, Blackness, and femininity” to endorse its accessibility projects.
Forrest’s experience, as both a disabled student and an employee of the school, shows Western's struggle to address barriers that continue to exist for students with disabilities on campus.
A Western professor’s research showed 60 per cent of disabled students surveyed at the university experience fatigue from trying to navigate campus. A 2021 external review revealed Western had the worst ratio of trained advisors to students with disabilities of any post-secondary school in the country that disclosed their data.
Based on interviews with students, advocates and faculty, as well as email correspondence between students and university administrators, this is a portrait of an institution grappling with making the “Western experience” an inclusive one.
. . .
Forrest is a master’s student, disability advocate and member of London’s mayor’s list of honourees, who came to Western in 2004 as an able-bodied student. Four years into her degree, she was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that hardens the skin and causes issues with blood vessels and internal organs. The disease damaged Forrest’s lungs, eventually making her rely on a scooter for transportation.
Since the diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to eliminating the barriers she discovered as a disabled student. From inaccessible washrooms, classrooms and office spaces, to an an accommodations system that struggles to meet student needs, she says she and other advocates have seen little change over the past decade and a half.
Following a critical external report on Western’s accessibility practices in 2021, Forrest was offered a consulting job with the school. She was warned by friends and fellow advocates it was Western’s way of silencing her public criticism of the university. But she wanted to make change from the inside, and ultimately took the job.
It didn’t take long for her to realize a seat at the table doesn’t always mean a voice that is heard.
Forrest says that, while Western consulted her, the school often failed to listen to her recommendations. She used the example of the recent D.B. Weldon Library renovations, a project she consulted on, where there remains a number of barriers in the building Western spent $15 million redesigning.
Forrest explains that in spite of recommendations to make the washrooms accessible during the stakeholder engagement period, they remain inaccessible to herself and many other students requiring mobility aids.
Many washrooms on campus don’t have automated doors and are inaccessible for students in scooters and wheelchairs. While they may have stalls that are “accessible” inside, the actual entrances to most washrooms on campus remains a barrier.
Fourth-year computer science student Alaa Abdulsada, a disabled student who requires a mobility aid, says even the washrooms with accessibility signs above them are not truly accessible.
“They put the label of the wheelchairs on [the washrooms]. But there is no door opener,” he says. “So how am I supposed to go in?”
Abdulsada says he often cannot go to the washroom in the same building he has class in. On top of this, he says most of his lecture halls do not have automatic doors, forcing him to rely on his professor to let him in and out of his class.
“I have to stop the prof from teaching to open the door for me, which is, you know, in front of 250 students, just so embarrassing.”
He says he’s emailed accessible education, Western administration and went in-person to the accessibility department in an effort to get automated doors installed but was brushed off at each turn.
“I’ve reached the point where if I [speak up] or don’t it's the same,” he says. “I don't know who to go to … I feel like I’m always humiliated, ignored. Nobody listens.”
The barriers Abdulsada has faced with accessible classrooms and study spaces has been a major point of advocacy for Forrest.
One of the projects she advocated for as a student was Weldon’s Access Lab. This was supposed to be an accessible study space for students with disabilities, and while the room was eventually converted from a storage room in 2013, Forrest says the capacity was between 15 to 20 students at a time, each of whom were only permitted to be in there for three hours at a time.
Western said in a statement to the Gazette that “the Accessible Education Lab has undergone extensive renovations that are scheduled to be completed during the winter term … The physical space comfortably hosts 20 individuals,”
According to the 2022 Western equity census, just over nine per cent students indicated they have a disability. Of the student respondents, 14 per cent of them identify with a physical disability.
That would mean that the capacity in the new Access Lab is still less than four per cent of Western students who identify with a physical disability.
Forrest spent less than a year in the consulting job with the school, growing increasingly frustrated as the administration failed to implement many of her recommendations. Forrest says that it was after she began to feel tokenized by the school that she decided she had to resign.
She says if the school doesn’t respect her, that she has no business being in Western’s corner.
. . .
While her Western classmates type away at their laptops in lecture halls, have lunch with friends between classes and grab drinks at the Spoke, Layla Adrianovska lies in bed at home, fighting the chronic pain that has overshadowed her university experience.
For the past three years, she has dealt with daily headaches, migraines, severe fatigue, neuropathy as well as osteoarthritis in her back and both wrists — all the result of a disability that has taken away the lion’s share of life’s freedoms. She even struggled to get through the entirety of a Zoom lesson.
“I think it’s safe to say I have zero social life,” Adrianovska says. “I don’t know if it's genuinely my personality or if being sick for so long and not knowing it altered my perception of what I would enjoy and what I wouldn’t.”
Adrianovska, who graduated in 2021 with a degree in German studies, was diagnosed in 2019 with a rare adrenal gland tumour, a pheochromocytoma — which is a type of tumour which releases dangerously high levels of adrenaline — causing what she describes as debilitating pain.
While virtual learning posed challenges to students and educators alike, not having to attend classes on campus was a saving grace for Adrianovska in light of her diagnosis. She says she often needs several naps daily to deal with the pain, fatigue and side effects of her medication, making a typical class schedule impossible to manage.
“Because of the fatigue and damage the adrenaline has done to my heart, it makes it hard for me to stand and walk more than a few minutes,” she explains.
“My back pain is so severe that I can’t sit at a desk for more than 15 minutes.”
Although she was able to continue her degree online throughout the pandemic, Adrianovska says Western would not provide her with virtual accommodations after classes were moved back in-person. After reaching out to Western Health and Wellness last year, explaining her disabilities would preclude her from attending a class of hers that was not offering a hybrid option, she was told by an administrator Western is “an in-person campus for the remainder of the term.”
The solution Western offered Adrianovska: apply for a tuition refund or defer her studies until she’s able to attend class in-person. She wasn’t the only one to get this email.
Western said in a statement to the Gazette in August their policy is “when a student is unable to access a course, alternatives are reviewed in conjunction with academic advisors to find an equivalent that will meet the student’s needs and fulfill program requirements.”
Western did not respond to a request for comment about the options offered to Adrianovska at time of publication but said, “the university is not able to discuss individual student cases.”
“If it is possible to do online learning when all people, meaning able-bodied people, are affected, then this must remain an option for those who need it as a basic accommodation,” Adrianovska says. “We know it’s possible, it’s just a matter of if the administration wants to accommodate or not.”
This sentiment is echoed by third-year computer science student Jonathan Alexander, a mature student who requires accommodations for his ADHD.
Alexander says, even before the pandemic, he struggled to receive accommodations — specifically, extra time on assignments and exams. Over the past two years, he’s exchanged dozens of emails with multiple levels of Western administration, student experience and accessible education departments, advocating for himself and others.
“This is not just a post-COVID thing. This is reality for us. This is what we've been experiencing since day one of joining the university,” he says.
Last year, Alexander applied for a memory aid through accessible education, which among other accommodations, provides him extra time on evaluations. He says the process required him to get professional opinions and documentation from four different specialists, including his physician and therapist. He paid for all of those evaluations, a total of $2,400, out of pocket but was told that it was not enough.
After weeks of back and forth with accessible education, and an additional letter of recommendation from his therapist, he was granted accommodation.
But after months of negotiating his access needs, Alexander found his mental health deteriorated. He was advised by his therapist to take a break from school for his own well-being. Although he made his accessibility counsellor aware of his absence and the reasons for it, he fell behind in his classes and ultimately failed four courses.
Those grades remain failures on his transcript. Western did not respond to a request for comment regarding Alexander’s situation or the status of his failed grades.
He described this cycle of exhaustion as “access fatigue.”
Access fatigue is a common symptom students with disabilities experience navigating inaccessible spaces. Research conducted by Western anthropology professor Kim Clark revealed how common access fatigue can be to students. Many students with disabilities that took part in the study explained they continuously have to negotiate their access needs throughout the school year.
The study surveyed 83 disabled students from across campus. Sixty per cent of the study’s participants said they experience some sort of access fatigue at Western.
The study also shone a light on the undiagnosed students with disabilities at the university. Clark acknowledged the percentage of students with disabilities is likely greater than the nine per cent figure recorded in a 2022 Western census, given other research has shown that a quarter of Canadian university graduates identified as disabled.
The overarching conclusion of Clark’s study is not only that the university needs to adopt more accessible teaching strategies, but that it must usher in a more welcoming environment.
A significant factor contributing to disabled students’ access fatigue is the lack of trained support staff. The external accessibility review of Western published in 2021 revealed why it might be difficult for some disabled students to access the accommodations they need.
Caseload, or student-to-staff ratio, is a metric the Inter-University Disability Issues Association looked at across Ontario universities to evaluate the ratio of trained advisors to students registered with a disability. Of the 14 institutions who responded to the survey in 2018-19, four institutions had caseloads ranging from 101 to 200 students per advisor and four institutions had caseloads ranging from 301 to 400.
Only one school reported caseloads above 500 students per advisor — Western.
The report’s authors went on to explain high caseloads in the 500-plus range make it extremely challenging for staff to meet their duty in accommodating students with disabilities. The accessibility challenge is not only the barriers that exist from a policy standpoint at Western, the 2021 independent review concluded, it is also about the message the lack of progress sends to disabled students.
“The reviewers would like to suggest that what is needed beyond accessibility policies, frameworks and strategies is attention to campus climate for [Students With Disabilities],” the review reads. “This is especially important in light of SWDs strong perception that they do not belong at Western.”
University president Alan Shepard told the Gazette in a January interview this is not an issue specific to Western.
“I think all institutions are struggling with increased requests for accommodation,” Shepard said. “I wouldn't say it's exclusively the Western accessibility department that faces this barrier. There aren't enough resources for us to draw on.”
Shepard says Western continues to invest in the accessibility department, but he admitted he wasn’t aware the caseload number was as high as it was.
“We regularly review staffing levels in relation to students accessing our services and have added two Accessible Education Counsellors to the team since 2021,” Western said in a statement to the Gazette. The university did not provide updated caseload numbers for the past four years.
Shepard says the school has made investments in accessibility projects, specifically noting the open space strategy and the UC Hill renovations. He feels strongly that students with mobility aids are able to navigate campus safely.
“These are important issues to us.”
. . .
Alexander eventually reached his boiling point and undertook what he considers to be his last course of action. He filed a claim against Western with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario on the basis of discrimination, beginning a legal battle he says few students with disabilities have had the capacity to take on.
“There is a certain hesitation and fear of the system, and because of that, [students with disabilities] are afraid of standing up for their rights,” he says. “The university is taking advantage of [that fear] in the most cynical way possible.”
Alexander’s application for the tribunal was approved as of March 6, jumpstarting the often lengthy process.
In the filing, he outlines a pattern of appeals, grievances and suggested remedies he’s submitted to the university over the year, recommending a series of changes to Western’s accommodation policy — the policy that cost him $2,400 in tests and doctors notes to get accommodated. He writes in the filing that “nobody in the Science Faculty took the time to stop the pattern of discrimination. Had they done so, it would have prevented the snowball effect of multiple discriminatory events, leading to a complete breakdown.”
None of the claims outlined in the filing have been tested in court.
While he knows the tribunal is a longshot, he hopes he can help move the needle in the right direction for the next generation.
“It's too late for me, I will not see the changes …. I want the students that come after to not experience what I've gone through.”
Lauren Jarman, USC vice-president internal affairs, holds accessibility close to her heart. She herself required a hearing aid accommodation during her undergraduate degree and says she knows what it's like to be her own advocate on top of being a full-time student.
“I think especially for students with disabilities, and people with disabilities in general, you just get tired of trying to legitimize yourself for others,” she says.
“We can't keep demanding students who are already struggling to keep doing their own self advocacy.”
She adds that the barrier of submitting documentation for accommodations is a hard one to overcome, both financially and personally.
“I think that's where the school probably finds some barriers is that they want to support students, but they also have to wait for that documentation to come through. And accessing that documentation is really, really challenging for students,” she says.
Pamela Block, a Western anthropology professor, a University of Western Ontario Faculty Association committee member and a disability researcher, added there are also complex barriers involved with providing accommodations as a professor.
She explains it is easy to lose sight of the burden certain accommodations can put on instructors, some of who are in need of their own accommodations.
“[Some professors] are taking care of elderly parents in the middle of COVID, or young children under five and some faculty members were looking after both,” she says. “It’s not that Western instructors are bad instructors, or are bad teachers or anything, it’s just that they don’t necessarily have that flexibility in their time and life.”
Block believes that, while technology is a barrier, staffing shortages play a significant role in educational institutions’ ability to accommodate students with disabilities.
“If teachers had both the technology and the human supports they need, it would certainly be best for everyone,” Block says. “When administrations try to economize in ways that reduce the supports [that] teachers need to be successful — funding for TAs for example — then it ends up hurting everyone down the line.”
Western did not respond to a request for comment regarding Block’s concerns.
Jarman says, while she believes Western is in a position to commit more financial support to trained advisors, it's an issue of supply and demand rather than an unwillingness to put more people in those positions.
She explains there simply aren’t enough people in these jobs to help the number of students that need support. Jarman says, while she understands students' frustration, there are no easy solutions, given that many of the issues disabled students face on campus are microcosms of society.
“If a [student with a disability] goes off campus and still struggles finding those resources, that's where I think it's no longer just a Western issue,” Jarman explains. “That doesn't mean it's not something that the administration is willing to address, but it means that we're not alone in trying to find those resources.”
. . .
In spite of years of fighting for students like herself, Forrest says the school does not feel more accessible to her than it did a decade ago. She feels the system, in part, avoids change because those who are most vulnerable are scared they will face backlash if they speak up.
“How can we address these problems if we’re not able to speak about them? — and speak about them publicly in a way that the university can be held accountable.”
The lack of progress in removing some of campus’ most restricting barriers, including inaccessible washrooms, classrooms and study spaces, as well as staffing shortages that have created an overwhelmed accommodation system, is at least in part a matter of financial priorities, according to Forrest.
Western recorded a record high $494.4 million in student fee revenue in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Forrest argues the school has a responsibility to those who pay tuition to reinvest a portion of that money to make the Western experience as accessible as possible.
“[Campus] is supposed to be designed for all students, but most people with disabilities who have mobility problems are excluded from those spaces,” she says. “There's money there but it's what the university chooses to prioritize with that money. And it's kind of frustrating for students with disabilities [because] we all pay tuition.”
Forrest says she won’t stop advocating for accessibility rights at Western, regardless of her past experiences with the school. Nearly two decades after she arrived on campus, her fight continues.
“I'm not going to be used as a token, I'm not going to be undervaluing myself anymore.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest