Read our full housing issue here

Mapping London
Where do students live in the city? There's a surprising range of places, people and prices in this map.
Fewer bedrooms than you thought
Their "four-bedrooms" have two bedrooms.
The building was under investigation over complaints they had windowless bedrooms. They do not, as they have fewer bedrooms than some tenants likely assumed.
No window? No problem.
Starting as early as October, students begin looking into off-campus housing options as it p…
Windowless rooms were first discovered in the Marq last month. Since then, they've been in the public eye as tenants publicly complain about their experience in the student building.
A renter's worst nightmare
Picture this: you arrive back to London three months into summer vacation. Approaching your …
