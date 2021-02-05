Letter from the Editor: Black History Month

The Black Students’ Association at Western University presents our edition of Black History Month which is themed New Era. The BSA is a socio-political club at Western dedicated to improving the experience of Black students at a predominantly white institution.
Traditionally, when we discuss BHM and its relevance, we tend to only discuss injustices from the past such as slavery and segregation. Only referring to these instances perpetuates the idea that these issues are not relevant to today. This past year, the world began to see parallels to a time not long ago. The fight that started with our grandparents and parents continues to be the fight we champion today.
Racialized people face alienation, objectification, discrimination, systemic and social racism as a long-term effect of slavery. Despite this, we continue to speak our truth — even if that means our voices may shake. We need all people, regardless of race, to help enact an actual change.
This month, please take the time to recognize the enormous contributions of countless Black individuals who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom and justice.
We use Black History Month as a time to remember, celebrate, learn and grieve the injustices our grandparents and parents endured and what we have to experience today.
This marks a new era, a time not to forget, a people never changed.
— Angie Antonio, president of Western Black Students' Association, 2020-21
This article is part of the Black History Month issue, in collaboration with the Western Black Students' Association and Interrobang, Fanshawe College's student newspaper. Read the full issue online now and find it on stands Monday.
