This article is part of the Black History Month issue, online now.

What If?

BSA: Tired

Tired by Amber Rose Carroll.

What if Instagram stories

And heartfelt “I’m sorries” don't change 

Centuries of destruction

What if bad news gets worse and nothing can reverse

The deep seated stains soiling skin and kin

As Black boys and girls, feel the results of

Man’s original sin 

What if pride and prejudice 

Won’t naturally dissolve after years of movements and apathetic resolve;

Requiring a much stronger dose than sympathy and guilt 

To tear down the fortress white supremacy has built. 

What if abolishing slavery and integrating schools

Is said to be charity to all the Black tools;

Manually abused, wrongfully accused, and too often misused,

Never truly escaping the feeling of being bruised. 

Now if this is true, I can’t subdue

Prior agony and present pain; 

I ask what if, and what comes next 

Desiring to know, and fearing the truth 

 Yet seeking solace in God’s ability to soothe

All those who come to him, a true fountain of youth.

This article is part of the Black History Month issue, in collaboration with the Western Black Students' Association and Interrobang, Fanshawe College's student newspaper. Read the full issue online now and on stands Monday.

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus for the Black History Month issue; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

