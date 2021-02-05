You are the owner of this article.
This article is part of the Black History Month issue, online now.

Within Our Roots

BSA: Black IS Beautiful 1

Black IS Beautiful by Janelle Allan.

we have had crowns placed on our heads since birth 

in the form of culture-rich curls that hold our history 

ringlets which keep us grounded in our roots 

preserving each strand of our identity like the DNA we hold hair so pure, rich, and delicate it is only fitting to refer to it as "natural" 

but the audacity to claim it's "just hair" 

is the silencing of a nation 

for this hair holds so much more 

"just hair" translates to 

"just" mediocre 

"just" ordinary 

"just" average 

but black hair is not the bare minimum 

black hair is black expression 

black freedom 

black joy 

black liberation 

black history in the making 

we should find confidence and comfort in our kinks and coils our bantu knots and braids 

every dip and rise within our waves 

our edges natural or laid 

our cornrows act as the preservation of black stories 

years of struggle and triumph neatly overlapped and intertwined our locs hold keys to our lineage 

wrapped tightly to encapsulate our close-knit communities we walk this earth with crowns on our heads  

passed down by the ones who came before us 

there are centuries of triumph within these roots 

and despite this worlds efforts to break us down 

we are known to grow and flourish from our struggles so we nourish our scalps and caress our coils  

so our manes can do the same 

black hair is black power 

with the strength to spark an uprising 

the ability to leave heads turned, jaws dropped, and eyes widened beads dangle from braids clacking together  

like a million ancestors applauding in approval 

afro picks sit comfortably tucked against scalps

fists standing high in the air like a revolution 

each style asserts itself like a battle cry 

a resistance 

a movement that will never die 

black hair is magical 

ethereal 

with the ability to defy gravity 

exceptional 

a reflection of the world around us 

so our afros resemble trees  

because we are a product of our roots 

in touch with nature 

every strand on our head crafted with intention by our creator our twists are sun kissed 

our puffs, powerful 

so we wrap our hair in silk to maintain this magic 

black hair is beautiful, mystical, versatile 

in every length 

thickness 

texture 

and style 

black hair is black professionalism 

and white professionalism 

and every type of professionalism 

for years we've been brainwashed to believe our coils were a calamity convinced that black hair wasn't beautiful 

wasn't precious 

wasn't acceptable 

but colonialism has no place in these curls 

I will not texturize the tradition out of these tresses 

or relax these roots to maintain a 9 to 5 

I refuse to tarnish this crown  

for the sake of eurocentrism 

so understand that when you steal our styles you are erasing black stories muting black voices 

capitalizing off black creativity 

being praised in the same breath as we are penalized 

understand that such beauty cannot be diminished to mediocrity and prefaced with "just" 

black hair is far more complex, far greater, essential, a must 

so no, you can't touch it 

can't run your fingers through my family tree

can't tug at my lineage 

but I don't blame you for marvelling at such greatness for being stopped in your tracks  

for staring in awe at the many cultures wrapped up in my curls my hair is a historical landmark 

my mane, a museum 

the crowns on our heads have been placed here since birth so you may look but not touch 

for this work of art is priceless 

observe the uniqueness 

behold the beauty 

gaze in awe at the grace 

that lies  

within our roots

This article is part of the Black History Month issue, in collaboration with the Western Black Students' Association and Interrobang, Fanshawe College's student newspaper. Read the full issue online now and find it on stands Monday.

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus for the Black History Month issue; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

