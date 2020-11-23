Regular mental health check-ins with roommates should be a part of any household and it doesn’t need to be more complicated than asking someone “how are you?”
“I actually just had a chat with my housemates kind of to check in with how everything is going,” says second-year information and media studies student Cassie Kaczmarski.
“It came up casually and we kind of just gave each other advice. It helps that we’re all from different cities and friend groups because we don’t have the same biases that maybe closer friends might have.”
Countless studies show anxiety and loneliness among students is skyrocketing as the country remains in quarantine. No matter how close roommates are, students living together can participate in regular open discussions and create a support system — especially as the pandemic limits social circles and family visits.
“We also came up with the idea of doing a little honesty hour every week to check in and ask for advice about anything from tiny things like assignments to deeper chats,” Kaczmarski expands.
It is effective for some people to carve out time for these conversations, but others prefer check-ins to arise more naturally.
“Showing people your vulnerability is hard because it makes you feel exposed and insecure,” says Olivia Chen, a second-year chemistry student. “Some [people] may hold it in because they are afraid that it might change the way others look at them.”
Chen tried to make a habit of talking with her roommates about mental health in her first year.
“Usually if I notice someone’s unusual behaviours, I try to open the conversation by asking how their day has been going,” she says. “I would start by telling them about some of my vulnerabilities, how I feel about them and how I take care of my own mental health.”
Starting the conversation is the hardest part when it comes to talking about mental health — it's difficult to break that social taboo.
An effective way to kick off a conversation that could lead to something deeper is asking “how are you doing with everything right now?” Taking that initial action to check in on a roommate can be daunting but it becomes more natural once open communication is established.
Ultimately, roommates can only understand what you’re going though if you tell them.
Students face a plethora of stressors in their daily lives and each person handles them differently. By taking the opportunity to have candid conversations with roommates or friends, you create a safe space.
Allowing for vulnerability and discomfort is a sign of strength. Whether this is your first time living with roommates or your last, practising openness is a continuous journey that works best as a group activity.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
