‘Figuring out who I am’: Life after high school partners break up

The longer a relationship lasts, the harder the breakup can be — and when you bring your high school partner to university, parting ways can be a whole different ball game.
Fourth-year BMOS student Aiden Dufault says he found comfort coming to university with his high school partner of a year and a half. Dufault knew the dating pool in his hometown was small — and being gay, he could count the collective dating pool across all the nearby high schools on his fingers.
Because of this, he stayed with his boyfriend, even though he had thoughts of ending the relationship.
“Having someone I could talk to about my emotions [while] moving away from home was very helpful, someone who knew me and how to talk me down from my anxiety at the time,” says Dufault.
Dufault and his partner, who stayed in their hometown while Dufault came to Western University, broke up a month into first year, with Dufault saying the pressure of a long distance relationship built up. After the break up, Dufault found himself still trying to be a part of his ex-partner’s life.
“I found after we broke up, I was still trying to talk to him, it was like a reflex,” he explains. “I tried to be his friend way too quickly just because I really missed having him as an escape from the new world around me.”
The little details of a relationship — like talking to a partner everyday or celebrating milestones — can be difficult to adjust to following a separation. After breaking up with her high school partner of almost three years, third-year media, information and technoculture student Kamae Dinnall-Nget found it felt odd not having her boyfriend there.
“I used to get notifications on my phone for our anniversary so it was bittersweet when I first got the notification after we broke up because I forgot to delete it from my calendar,” Dinnall-Nget says. “Celebrating Christmas without him for the first time in a couple years was weird for sure, it was an adjustment and having to constantly explain to my family why he was no longer around slowly became annoying.”
Dinnall-Nget started dating her partner in grade 12. She broke up with him this past fall after she discovered she didn’t know how to navigate through life on her own.
“I felt that I was starting to lose myself with him,” she explains. “I was beginning to feel a little bit suffocated.”
Wanting to become your own person is a normal feeling in young adulthood. It’s the age of most university students and is defined by frequent changes, like moving out, new friends and “adult” work.
Individuals ages 18 to 24 are coming to terms with their sexuality and ideas of what a relationship looks like, including their potential for emotional and physical intimacy. It’s also a time when people develop their personal identity, as opposed to being an extension of their parents.
Like Dinnall-Nget, Emelyn Koziol didn’t know a life without her partner. A second-year concurrent and physical education student at Brock University, she plans on transferring into Western’s kinesiology program next year, in part because she wants to move away from her ex-boyfriend who came with her to St. Catherines, Ont..
“He chose to go to Brock for me, and now we live directly across from each other in our apartment buildings,” she explains. “A part of the transfer to Western has been to get my own life that’s not him. I almost think this’ll be a better step for me to figure out who I am when our lives are not side by side.”
After dating her boyfriend for four years and staying together in their hometown for online school, they broke up in May 2021. For Koziol, breaking up with her boyfriend felt like she was leaving her childhood.
“It was day and night,” Koziol says. “I was a child up until that point, and right when we broke up, I was alone. I had to move away from my parents, I had to do school. When we were together, my parents were there, I was living at home, I had my friends, now I had to be an adult.”
“I didn’t know an Emelyn without him, because we were so young when we started dating. It’s figuring out how to be an adult, but also figuring out who I am without him.”
Being in love can have similar effects on your brain like after you take cocaine: your fix is being around the person you care about the most. Breakups are like withdrawal, and the same areas of the brain that experience physical pain are activated — meaning breaking up can affect your health.
Experts suggest taking control of your life and creating a healthy routine after a breakup. Connecting with friends is also extremely important, as adults still experience what scientists call attachment behavioural systems: the desire to seek out supportive figures in times of need.
Breaking up can be difficult — especially in first year — and Dufault was disappointed, but he knew university was the opportunity to explore the wider dating pool.
“After I took a bit to be sad about what I had lost, I was very excited, hopelessly naive and optimistic,” he says. “I was on my own, I could see any guy I wanted and do whatever I wanted without having to explain myself to anybody.”
But dating in university, as Dufault, Dinnall-Nget and Koziol discovered, is a different beast.
“University exposed me to a much less innocent side to dating. On my very first date after I broke up with my high school boyfriend, a guy took me out to get gelato and then offered to take me back to his place to watch a movie,” Dufault recalls. “I honestly thought he actually just wanted to watch a movie.”
Dating is an experiment of finding out who you are as an individual and as a partner. And although the time with their partners may not have ended well, all three agree they wouldn’t change coming into university with a partner.
“I learned a lot from my relationship and I know I truly loved him,” Dinnall-Nget says. “I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him and I’ll always have love and respect for him because he was such a big part of my life.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest