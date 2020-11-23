With the Western Student Recreation Centre at limited capacity and fitness centres in London facing new restrictions, students are looking for ways to equip their homes with affordable, effective and easy-to-use workout equipment.
Whether you’re trying to convince your landlord to buy you a treadmill or following along to Chloe Ting’s workout videos, everyone can agree that not having access to a gym makes it challenging to get in an effective workout. Not to mention the obscene cost of some equipment is a major turn-off.
Look no further than these inexpensive, easy-to-store essentials that will guide you through anything from a cardio workout to an easy-going yoga session.
Yoga mat
A tried and true classic, yoga mats are also an important tool in strength training. YouTube influencers like Chloe Ting and MadFit use yoga mats for ab exercises, booty training and even leg and upper body workouts. For exercises where you need to get on your hands and knees, yoga mats keep you from slipping and provide extra cushioning to prevent bruising from an uncomfortable floor.
Price-wise, yoga mats are some of the most inexpensive equipment you can get for maximum use. You can find them at Walmart for around $10.
Booty bands
Smaller resistance bands, also known as booty bands, go around your thighs and are used to enhance regular lower body exercises by adding resistance. Each set of bands comes with different levels of resistance and are perfect to use while doing squats, glute bridges, hip abductions and more. These bands can be purchased on Amazon for anywhere from $10 to $20.
Jump rope
Remember when you were 10 years old and you used to jump rope for 30 minutes straight without breaking a sweat? If you try that now there's a good chance you will be drenched with sweat in the first 10 minutes.
Jumping rope is an excellent workout but is often neglected for other cardio exercises like running or riding a bike. However, if you do not have a treadmill or stationary bike at home and do not want to brave the cold outside, a jump rope might be for you.
Jump ropes sell for as little as $7 at Walmart and Amazon.
Resistance bands
These longer resistance bands offer more versatile training at home. Often equipped with handles and ankle straps, resistance bands can be used for both lower and upper body exercises. The bands are a great substitute for weights, much cheaper and can be used for bicep curls, tricep extensions, rows and chest presses. On Amazon, you can get these bands for around $16 to $25.
Pull up bar
Pull up bars are the one of the most effective pieces of equipment offered at a wide range of prices. Often installed in doorways, pull up bars allow you to do pull ups, chin ups, hanging leg raises, giving you excellent arm, chest, shoulders, back and abdomen workouts.
While some are more expensive than others, you can find one within your budget. You can get one on Amazon for around $20 to $30.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest