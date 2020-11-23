Wiping down door knobs, figuring out how long diseases last on soft surfaces and how often you should clean the counters may not have been a top priority before this summer.
News about coronavirus changes daily. With hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes flying off the shelves, it’s hard to know what products actually help to protect you and keep your casa virus-free.
Fret not: the Gazette is here with your how-to guide on keeping your place clean, with tips you can carry for years to come.
How often should I clean electronics and high-traffic surfaces?
Surfaces that are frequently used — countertops, door knobs and electronics — should be disinfected often. While it is unknown how long COVID-19 can stay on surfaces, research suggests it can be anywhere from a few hours to a few days.
To combat this, use damp products that clean and disinfect in one, like Lysol wipes and mops. Unlike dry products, damp cleaning products are less likely to distribute virus droplets. If your electronics are able to withstand liquids without needing to go into a bag of rice for three days, use alcohol prep wipes to clean surfaces.
How about cleaning soft surfaces?
Soft surfaces like couches, curtains and carpets can have COVID-19 residue on them for several hours and potentially several days, research finds. Upholstery often has a manufacturer's tag with cleaning instructions.
If your item is able to withstand water, mix together two cups of water, one tablespoon of dishwasher liquid and one tablespoon of vinegar. Lightly blot the surface with the mixture. Afterwards, go back and blot the surface with just water. Leave to dry and your soft surface should be clean.
Make sure to wear rubber gloves while cleaning to reduce the chances of touching potentially contaminated surfaces and protect your skin from harsh chemicals. After removal, wash your hands with soapy water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
How should I clean when someone in my household has COVID-19?
If someone in your household is infected with COVID-19, the safest thing is to close off the room they’re occupying for seven days and dedicate a bathroom for them. It’s safest for your household and the infected person to be as far apart as possible.
If this is not viable, make sure you stand at least six feet apart at all times and clean with gloves and a mask on. Aim to clean and disinfect frequently-used surfaces like sink handles and the toilet often, using soap and water before disinfectant. Do not reuse your mask and gloves and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth until you wash your hands.
While your home will never be 100 per cent sterile, following these tips will maximize your safety. You may never be Mr. Clean, but having a friend like him goes a long way.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
