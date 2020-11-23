Students are spending more time in their rooms than ever before this year.
Factor in the onset of the classic Canadian winter and students may never leave the house again. Whether it’s a dorm room you share with a roommate or a bedroom off-campus, if you’re going to be stuck within four walls, you deserve to have a space you feel comfortable in.
You don’t have to break the bank to decorate your room but it will take some creative investment. Here are six room decor tips for a student budget.
Reuse kitchenware as planters
While houseplants have become an increasingly popular decoration, both real and fake, purchasing a planter can be significantly more expensive than the plant itself. Household items and old kitchenware such as mugs, bowls and teapots can be used as alternatives to traditional planters — a cozy, new and affordable home for your plant.
Make a shopping bag collage
If you’re tired of staring at empty walls, but don’t want to spend the time or money buying posters or printing physical photos, try cutting up old shopping bags to fill the space. Simply take an old shopping bag from your favourite store or brand, cut out the logo or design, and stick them up as a collage on your wall. Try playing around with colour schemes or layering for some added self-expression.
Add washi tape for a pop of colour
Washi tape is an inexpensive scotch tape with a variety of colours, patterns and designs. Adding it to the borders of your furniture makes for a great accent. Whether it’s dressers, bookshelves or night stands — washi tape can be a fun pop of colour that is easy to add and remove.
If you want to take this trick a step further, replace washi tape with wallpaper. While wallpapering all four walls of your room is quite pricey, purchasing a small quantity of wallpaper to cover a drawer or the side of a shelf is affordable and less time consuming. Make sure to use peel-off wallpaper to keep your security deposit in the spring.
Reuse glass bottles as vases
Any old bottle you have can be repurposed as a vase. Disinfect your glass bottle first by soaking it in soapy water for a day or two. After soaking, the label should peel off easily, then your glass bottle is ready to be used as a vase.
While fresh flowers are expensive and hard to come by, filling your vase with DIY paper flowers, dried flowers or fake flowers from the dollar store look good in a nice, minimalist glass bottle vase.
Hang up statement tees
A great alternative to hanging photos or other prints on your empty walls is hanging up statement tees instead. Simply choose any bold t-shirt or jersey you already own and post it on your wall to add a personal touch to your room decor.
If you’re feeling extra creative, you can try hanging up different pieces like hats or bags to add texture to your wall art.
Reuse jars as pencil holders
Take any empty jar and disinfect it by filling it up with warm, soapy water and then leave it to soak. After drying, you can use it to hold pencils or other school supplies. Leave the sticker on for a vintage look or take it off for a cleaner aesthetic.
These six decor tips are cheap, easy and eco-friendly. You’d be surprised how these simple changes can make you feel better about being in your room.
Happy decorating, Mustangs!
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
